A realistic house rendering that's designed to inspire

Projekt domu Daniel III G2 - harmonia nowoczesności i przytulności , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Loading admin actions …

Are you ready to see a house design that is the embodiment of functionality at its best? Simple, beautiful and timeless, the architects that designed this beautiful home were focused on creating an organised and logical family property tat would be a genuine pleasure to reside in and use. A real selling point of the project is the inclusion of open and airy spaces, which you'll be able to identify in the living room, particularly. If you're definitely in the mood for some beautiful home inspiration, this is a rendered property that you can't afford to miss, so let's take a look!

Serious curb appeal!

Projekt domu Daniel III G2 - harmonia nowoczesności i przytulności , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
We actually had to take a second look at this picture, as the rendering is of such a high quality that we almost thought it was a photograph of a real property! Modernist shapes and lines have been used to great effect here, with a flat and pitched roof design working beautifully and the colour palette here is a dream!

Generous proportions.

Projekt domu Daniel III G2 - harmonia nowoczesności i przytulności , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
This is what the house would look like, from above, and we think you'll agree that it looks striking and generous! Thanks to a semi low-profile design, it doesn't drown out the surroundings, but instead, looks as though it fits in just perfectly. We don't think this home would struggle to integrate anywhere!

Picturesque projection.

Projekt domu Daniel III G2 - harmonia nowoczesności i przytulności , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
We love that the architects have taken the time to mock up what this home would look like at night! With so much natural wood on the outside, there is a suggestion of warmth and a very pretty ambience that could resonate from this property! So charming, but what's the inside like?

Such great division of space.

Projekt domu Daniel III G2 - harmonia nowoczesności i przytulności , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Now you can see what we meant when we said that a focus had been maintained on drawing a home that had a logical and functional layout! Keeping all the communal areas open-plan has allowed for such a wonderful amount of free space and light and nothing feels cramped either!

The lofty living room.

Projekt domu Daniel III G2 - harmonia nowoczesności i przytulności , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
We said you'd be able to really appreciate the airiness of this design, when you saw the living room idea, so here it is! With skylights, a double-height ceiling and low-level contemporary furniture all suggested, there is avery special vibe running throughout this home.

For a little more contemporary home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A traditional yet contemporary house.

Would a home like this be your idea of heaven?

