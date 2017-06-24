Your browser is out-of-date.

13 Wow-Worthy Entryways

UNE DÉCO FUN ET COLORÉE !, UN AMOUR DE MAISON UN AMOUR DE MAISON Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
There are some unique design opportunities to explore in the entryway of your home. This is the first impression that guests will have of your space, so you want it to be worthy of a wow. It has to seem welcoming and warm to your guests, and sets the tone for their time in your home. 

You also want your entryway to reflect the overall design of your home, including having practical space, harmonious colour, and textures found in the rest of the home. Focus on including those elements and you'll find you end up with an entryway that looks complete, pulled together, and reflects your personal style. As such, the possibilities for this space are truly endless. But, we've collected thirteen entryways that exemplify all of these traits, and can act as some great inspiration for you. 

1. This fabulous stone makes a great impression, and you'll see it repeated in the rest of the home on the right. It's unusual to pair a curvy table with such rough stone-- but it works!

Villa d'exception | Création Mobilier | IDF, LUSIARTE LUSIARTE Modern living room
2. You don't have to use too many elements to make a big statement. The parquet floors are too great a feature not to focus on, and their warmth is reflected in the gold mirror.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
3. Practical entryways can be an amazing use of space. Think beyond your usual shoe stand, and give the corner a new function, like this work space.

Dressing et bureau sur mesure, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
4. Bay windows are usually phenomenal, but this one is the cream of the crop. It really connects the indoor and outdoor space, and makes the entryway a bright space that remains in touch with the season.

Réinvention / La Cadière d'Azur , Atelier Jean GOUZY Atelier Jean GOUZY Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
5. When your entrance is a tight corridor you can move the entryway features to just beyond the door. This way you have enough space to make the room practical, and to play with bold colour and texture if you like!

Escalier autoporteur EPURA, Passion Escaliers Passion Escaliers Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
6. If you're looking for a place to show off your family photographs you can't go wrong with the entryway. It's a great way to make the home feel welcoming, loving, and stylish to boot!

Couloirs, Olivier Francheteau Olivier Francheteau Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Grey
7. There is such originality in this vibrant entrance. Moving the wall art onto the ceiling is a brilliant move, and it emphasizes the length of the spacious hall.

Agencement et décoration d'un couloir à Le Plessis Robison (92), Joseph Vithaya Joseph Vithaya Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase White
8. The entryway is a great space to play with shapes. The tear drop mirrors, the tree wall paper, and the varied vases, all feel harmonious.

Pied à terre parisien entièrement re-décoré, Catherine Plumet Interiors Catherine Plumet Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
9. Floating shelves are always a great addition to a space. In this entryway the shelf can act as storage for keys, shoes, and all of the odds and ends you need near the doorway.

Appartement chic et coloré , Bleu Cerise Bleu Cerise Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
10. Don't be afraid to throw a dramatic piece into your entryway. This bulldog is bold, but works so well in the space.

UNE DÉCO FUN ET COLORÉE !, UN AMOUR DE MAISON UN AMOUR DE MAISON Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
11. Another way to do dramatic colour is to throw it into multiple elements of the entryway. You can trace this bright orange, and similar warm tones, throughout the space.

UN REFUGE URBAIN À NANTES, UN AMOUR DE MAISON UN AMOUR DE MAISON Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
12. This is a completely unique entryway, with its own little section of space separate from the rest of the home. It's very classy and elegant.

Entry Douglas Design Studio Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs White entry,white,traditional,classic,contemporary
Entry

13. For our last bit of inspiration, consider how dramatically this entryway changed after its reno. The partial wall brings drama, a separation of space, and function.

RELOOKING TENDANCE À ORVAULT, UN AMOUR DE MAISON UN AMOUR DE MAISON Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Are you looking for a unique pattern to incorporate into your entryway? We have some perfect patterns that are wildly different, check them out here

