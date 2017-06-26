6 suburban houses to drool over

There might have been a time when moving out to the suburbs filled you with horror, but we bet that as you've gotten a little older, more family-minded and mature, you LOVE the idea of a detached house, with a garden and a garage, which is why we are going to show you a host of amazing suburban homes that have been designed by phenomenally talented architects! If you are flirting with the idea of swapping a one-bedroom apartment for a more comfortable family home and could be tempted to build something new, you are REALLY going to enjoy all of these properties. let's dive in and take a look at what you could be coming home to every evening!