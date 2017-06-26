6 suburban houses to drool over

There might have been a time when moving out to the suburbs filled you with horror, but we bet that as you've gotten a little older, more family-minded and mature, you LOVE the idea of a detached house, with a garden and a garage, which is why we are going to show you a host of amazing suburban homes that have been designed by phenomenally talented architects! If you are flirting with the idea of swapping a one-bedroom apartment for a more comfortable family home and could be tempted to build something new, you are REALLY going to enjoy all of these properties. let's dive in and take a look at what you could be coming home to every evening!
A fantastic prefab design, this family home would be the ultimate blend of fashion and cost-effectiveness! Boasting ergonomic layouts and a sunny interior, not to mention perfectly landscaped gardens, this is the epitome of a beautiful suburban home that offers everything a city home rarely can.
From the rear, you can really appreciate the sociable terrace in place at this home too! Finished in a monochrome scheme, this home manages to be fun yet elegant, from every angle. That's quite a feat!
The architects of this design call this home a deliberate
harmonious duo of tradition with modernity and we can see why! Identifiably traditional motifs, such as a pitched roof, wooden window trims and dark roof tiles combine beautifully with the fresh render, integrated garage contemporary front door to offer a touch of neighbourhood glamour. The house has a clearly functional layout, with sociable rooms interconnecting easily and all of the bedrooms being located up in the loft space.
It's amazing to see that this home has not one,but two balconies, plus a garden terrace and gargantuan amounts of lighting to keep the inside fresh! With four bedrooms, this should be big enough for even the fastest-growing families!
How can you improve on these already cool and contemporary designs? By adding in some serious eco-credentials, which this home definitely has! Coupled with the prefab construction method and the gorgeous good looks, this house genuinely has it all! We love the integrated garage and the unusual loft windows here.
A little simpler than some of the other designs, this one is no less charming, especially from the back, with a perimeter terrace and sliding doors. We bet the loft rooms are super generous!
4. The architects responsible for this design say that the project is ’equipped with an energy-saving system: heat pump, solar system and mechanical ventilation’. There's nothing standard about this home, down to the way it looks, as well as how it operates. It looks to have been loosely based on a traditional barn or cabin and that, we really like.
Just when you think this home has impressed you enough, the expansive rear terrace comes out to play! A simpler home, in terms of not housing an integrated garage, it's definitely no less impressive. We actually really enjoy the unique shape!
Wow! Colour, materials and a unique façade styling have all combined to make this a really surprising home! It could look quite simple on first glance, but then you see the red dormer, beautiful stone cladding and a peek at what lies around the corner. Amazing!
Of course a family home of this stature needs a pool! Not only that, but a glazed wall definitely offers a great view of the ultimate in luxury additions, from the inside! There's just such an easy and sociable feel!
Simple, elegant and full of charm, this fabulous suburban family home has everything you could want, including a lovely contemporary aesthetic that is balanced out by some warm wood. Can't you imagine this home looking so inviting in the evening, with the lights on?
We KNEW this home would be gorgeous at night! With Juliet balconies in place, an integrated and covered terrace and the proposal of a pool, we think this would be more than enough to tempt you out of the city!
See more of this lovely property, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/1314390/affordable…