12 colours interior designers love working with

The colour choices that you make for your home are absolutely down to you, but if we were to tell you that certain hues excite interior designers, would that sway you to consider them a little more? It certainly sways us! Regardless of whether you are planning an upgrade for your bedroom or a living room revamp, there are certain tones and shades that are more popular than others and thought to incite very different ambiences, so let us talk you through the most positive ones, right now! We think you'll love at least a few of these!
Fresh, invigorating and pretty as a picture, pastel mint green makes for a really hygienic and dynamic feel, which is why it is fast becoming a very popular colour for kitchens and bathrooms.
For a touch of Mediterranean charm, you can't beat sienna orange! It's like having the sun on your walls and will give out such a wonderfully positive vibe and a warm ambience, which makes it ideal for your living room!
Purple is one of those opulent jewel tones that instantly adds a touch of regal glamour to any room! Choose paler tones for a feminine look or bolder variations for a really decadent feel!
Black is no longer taboo in terms of interior design, as it is so wonderfully rich and bold! Bringing drama and definite personality to any room, black is perfect for a space that will also enjoy some vibrant, almost neon hues in the form of accessories.
Just like mint green, teal is a fabulous colour choice for a bathroom! Reminiscent of the sea and tropical waters, we think it works so well in a water-based space! just look at the heavenly contrast it enjoys with a copper tub!
Colours derived from nature will never look anything other than beautiful, while also creating a restful and reviving space. We think it is utterly perfect for a bedroom and it works so well with white!
As dramatic as black, but with a more classical feel, traditional French navy is a colour that is making a serious comeback right now! It works as a fantastic dark neutral and looks great with every other colour too, so it would be suitable for any room!
Grey is one of THE colours of the moment and the more rooms you can use it in, the better, according to interior designers! Pale grey is especially malleable, and can be used as an alternative to more standard neutrals. We LOVE grey accents in a kitchen, FYI!
Pretty, romantic and effortlessly chic, rose pink is a beautiful choice for any couple's bedroom! Enveloping the space with a soft and warm ambience that feels loving and sweet, what could be better for a boudoir?
White will never go out of style because it is so classic. Great in contemporary and traditional homes alike, it offers a fresh aesthetic and can be used to capture a medley of different design looks as well, from minimalist through to rustic! It works in every room too!
Soft neutrals, such as cream, beige and light brown all work beautifully together and offer up an instant injection of coziness and organic style. We always love to see neutral living rooms, which have been embellished with some well-chosen cushions and colour pops!
Finally, for a really zingy and positive room, you simply have to consider lemon yellow! As a focal point, it's unavoidable and genuinely radiates out the sunniest and happiest feelings. Can you think of anything better for a nursery? Nor can we!
