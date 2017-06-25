Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Decor ideas from 8 excellent Canadian homes

Private Business2 Private Business2
Burlington Residence, Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

The best way to brainstorm for your home's decor is to look through other people's design. But don't just wander through dozens of pages of average homes, learn from the masters! Top Canadian designers are full of great ideas, and never fail to deliver on something unusual that might just be the idea you've been looking for. 

Designed by masters, these eight homes are gorgeous from top to bottom. Each has a central idea, that is sure to spark your creativity. We've taken these shots from every room in a house, from the kitchen to the entryway, but several of the ideas are flexible and will work wherever you need a design boost. 

1. Slate grey stone is a perfect choice for a modern fireplace. Changing the traditional shape, like this horizontal fireplace, is a great way to make the fireplace unique.

Penthouse Dining Room Collage Designs Modern dining room Wood Grey
Collage Designs

Penthouse Dining Room

Collage Designs
Collage Designs
Collage Designs

2.Choosing one outrageous colour is a great way to bring life to a space. This bedroom is simply glowing, and the many textures really add some polish.

Beach Master Bedroom Collage Designs Modern style bedroom Wood Yellow
Collage Designs

Beach Master Bedroom

Collage Designs
Collage Designs
Collage Designs

3. By now, we're sure you're seen many white kitchens. But this minimalist space is among the best of them.

Kitchen Douglas Design Studio Modern kitchen White Cabinetry,Furniture,Tap,Countertop,Product,Kitchen,Mirror,Sink,Architecture,Interior design
Douglas Design Studio

Kitchen

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

Every element of this kitchen is stripped down to it's core function. It's pure function, and feels so fresh. We suggest getting the help of a kitchen designer to make the most of a minimalist style. 

4. We usually focus on windows from the outside of the home, but these unusually shaped beauties add plenty of style to the inside of the home too.

Mini Craven, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Window,Fixture,Wood,Flooring,Floor,Interior design,Rectangle,Hall,Glass,Tile flooring
Linebox Studio

Mini Craven

Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio

5. Making the most of a small bathroom is truly an art. The small hanging lights are perfectly sized for the space, and the single flower is the perfect finishing touch.

Ensuite Bathroom with Custom Tile Pattern STUDIO Z Modern bathroom White black pendant lights,white vanity,marble mosaic,custom tile pattern,herringbone pattern,master ensuite,round mirror,rain head,wall hung vanity
STUDIO Z

Ensuite Bathroom with Custom Tile Pattern

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

6. Yes, that is a waterfall feature on the left. It's an unusual choice for a living room, but that's exactly what makes the space so luxurious.

Benchscape Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern kitchen
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

Benchscape

Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Here's another way to make a fireplace stand right out! Put an unusual texture around it, and use glass so you can see through to the next room-- it makes both feel bigger.

Burlington Residence Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern living room fireplace,modern fireplace,living room,cove lighting
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

Burlington Residence

Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

8. One great way to make a kitchen stand out is to use an unusual range hood, in colour, texture, and shape. This black beauty is a great example.

English Daisy Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio
Tango Design Studio

English Daisy Project

Tango Design Studio
Tango Design Studio
Tango Design Studio

If you're looking for a finishing touch for your space, check out these delicious decor items

A realistic house rendering that's designed to inspire

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks