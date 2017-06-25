Decor ideas from 8 excellent Canadian homes

The best way to brainstorm for your home's decor is to look through other people's design. But don't just wander through dozens of pages of average homes, learn from the masters! Top Canadian designers are full of great ideas, and never fail to deliver on something unusual that might just be the idea you've been looking for.



Designed by masters, these eight homes are gorgeous from top to bottom. Each has a central idea, that is sure to spark your creativity. We've taken these shots from every room in a house, from the kitchen to the entryway, but several of the ideas are flexible and will work wherever you need a design boost.