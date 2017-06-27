The 8 fundamentals of modern kitchen design

Modern kitchens are characterized by, among other things, clean lines, well-organized and practical design, high-end appliances and a welcoming atmosphere. Does it sound like too much to ask? It isn't, at least not when you keep these eight principles in mind.



Make sure your kitchen uses these principles, or get a kitchen planner to help you, and you'll find your cooking space isn't just a work space. Instead, it's where family life is best experienced. It's where meals come together quickly and deliciously. It's where guests gather to enjoy the cheerful atmosphere and the snacks.