The 8 fundamentals of modern kitchen design

Modern kitchens are characterized by, among other things, clean lines, well-organized and practical design, high-end appliances and a welcoming atmosphere. Does it sound like too much to ask? It isn't, at least not when you keep these eight principles in mind.
Make sure your kitchen uses these principles, or get a kitchen planner to help you, and you'll find your cooking space isn't just a work space. Instead, it's where family life is best experienced. It's where meals come together quickly and deliciously. It's where guests gather to enjoy the cheerful atmosphere and the snacks.
Islands are necessary for a functional kitchen. The extra storage, counter space, seating, and even sink, are a constant blessing.
Almost as important as having up to date appliances is setting those appliances out in a logical layout, so its easy to complete meals.
Though it's trendy to embed lights in cabinets and other hidden areas, hanging lighting can give your space the personality it needs.
There are plenty of modern solutions for making your kitchen cupboards more organized than ever.
In American kitchens, bar counters are well-loved for adding a contemporary air, function, and a great spot for guests.
Having opening shelving was a traditional element of a kitchen, and the feature has made a resurgence because of it's practicality and because floating shelves are just so easy to add these days.
There are so many patterns and colours to choose from, so don't neglect to add a splash of something to your kitchen walls.
Finally, make sure that you're adding the personal details that make your kitchen your space.
