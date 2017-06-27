Your browser is out-of-date.

The 8 fundamentals of modern kitchen design

kitchen, Studio Gentile Studio Gentile Industrial style kitchen
Modern kitchens are characterized by, among other things, clean lines, well-organized and practical design, high-end appliances and a welcoming atmosphere. Does it sound like too much to ask? It isn't, at least not when you keep these eight principles in mind.

Make sure your kitchen uses these principles, or get a kitchen planner to help you, and you'll find your cooking space isn't just a work space. Instead, it's where family life is best experienced. It's where meals come together quickly and deliciously. It's where guests gather to enjoy the cheerful atmosphere and the snacks. 

1. A fully equipped central island

Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm Modern kitchen Blue Pedini,Blue Kitchen,breakfast bar,handleless kitchen,custom colour,white stool,wooden floor,wine chiller,miele ovens,open shelves,quartz worktop,quooker tap
Urban Myth

Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Islands are necessary for a functional kitchen. The extra storage, counter space, seating, and even sink, are a constant blessing. 

2. Modern appliances and layout

White Kitchen Designer Kitchen by Morgan Modern kitchen White white,kitchen cabinet,kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

White Kitchen

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Almost as important as having up to date appliances is setting those appliances out in a logical layout, so its easy to complete meals.

3. Lighting with personality

kitchen, Studio Gentile Studio Gentile Industrial style kitchen
Studio Gentile

Studio Gentile
Studio Gentile
Studio Gentile

Though it's trendy to embed lights in cabinets and other hidden areas, hanging lighting can give your space the personality it needs. 

4. Well organized drawers

Drawer homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

Drawer

homify
homify
homify

There are plenty of modern solutions for making your kitchen cupboards more organized than ever. 

5. The bar

kitchen MN Design KitchenBench tops interior designer,interior design,kitchen,classic,lantern,marble worktop,island,bar stool
MN Design

kitchen

MN Design
MN Design
MN Design

In American kitchens, bar counters are well-loved for adding a contemporary air, function, and a great spot for guests. 

6. Shelves in sight

shelfbar floating shelves - single shelfbar HouseholdStorage
shelfbar

shelfbar floating shelves – single

shelfbar
shelfbar
shelfbar

Having opening shelving was a traditional element of a kitchen, and the feature has made a resurgence because of it's practicality and because floating shelves are just so easy to add these days. 

7. Funky walls

Traditional Spanish Tile Decals, MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM
MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM

MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM
MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM
MOONWALLSTICKERS.COM

There are so many patterns and colours to choose from, so don't neglect to add a splash of something to your kitchen walls. 

8. Your personal touch

homify Industrial style kitchen Metal Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, make sure that you're adding the personal details that make your kitchen your space. 

Want to see these principles in action? Check out these 11 Canadian kitchen renovations for some more inspiration. 

