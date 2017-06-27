Choose between these two fabulous wooden homes

When most people think of wooden homes they'll imagine something like this first home. It's traditional, layered, and practical. You may find your perfect home within it's rugged and natural walls. Or, maybe you're drawn to the second home? It's a modern and open wood home with the same natural feeling.



Believe it or not, these beauties were made by the same architect, Woody-Holzhaus. They specialize in wooden houses, and it shows. If you've never thought of yourself in a wooden home, you need to see these brilliant designs.