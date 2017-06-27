Your browser is out-of-date.

Choose between these two fabulous wooden homes

homify Modern houses
When most people think of wooden homes they'll imagine something like this first home. It's traditional, layered, and practical. You may find your perfect home within it's rugged and natural walls. Or, maybe you're drawn to the second home? It's a modern and open wood home with the same natural feeling. 

Believe it or not, these beauties were made by the same architectWoody-Holzhaus. They specialize in wooden houses, and it shows. If you've never thought of yourself in a wooden home, you need to see these brilliant designs. 

1. Wooden well-being: this looks like a traditional log house with some modern flair. The siding is beech, and the dark roof makes quite a statement.

In total, there are 4 terraces and three balconies on this home. It would be perfect to build on a property with wonderful views.

​This home is two floors, and 3,000 sq. ft. (285 sq. m.) in total. As you can see, each space is clearly defined, creating a sense of privacy and comfort which is sometimes lacking in open-concept designs.

2. The glass house is a total change of pace. It's a flat single floor with a simple rectangular design.

Here we have the kitchen, living, and dining room in one shot, which you just couldn't do in the first home. This open-concept is liberating and makes excellent use of the limited space.

The materials of this home just don't stand out from the surroundings like the first did, and for some that harmony with nature and modest beauty is a huge plus.

If you fell in love with the first home, then this Russian log home will be a delight. However, if the second was more your jam, we know you'll love this home, and the view it has! 

