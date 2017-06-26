This family home makes a truly modern statement

Huge glazed windows are at the heart of this home, bringing in tons of light and allowing for panoramic views of the surroundings. But, this house isn't all glass, it uses other amazing materials to make a truly modern statement. There's wood and stone blending with white, grey, and red, all in the exterior alone. Architects Archon made this amazing blend of materials and unique floor plan.



Speaking of 1,700 square foot (161.13 m²) floor plan, the communal areas of the home are open and utilize glass as brilliantly as the exterior. When you move upstairs you find more personal, comfortable spaces. From the convenience of the master bedroom you have easy access to a bathroom, dressing room, and terrace. Truly, this economical family home has it all.