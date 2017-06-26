Your browser is out-of-date.

This family home makes a truly modern statement

Private Business2
Modern living room
Huge glazed windows are at the heart of this home, bringing in tons of light and allowing for panoramic views of the surroundings. But, this house isn't all glass, it uses other amazing materials to make a truly modern statement. There's wood and stone blending with white, grey, and red, all in the exterior alone. Architects Archon made this amazing blend of materials and unique floor plan. 

Speaking of 1,700 square foot (161.13 m²) floor plan, the communal areas of the home are open and utilize glass as brilliantly as the exterior. When you move upstairs you find more personal, comfortable spaces. From the convenience of the master bedroom you have easy access to a bathroom, dressing room, and terrace. Truly, this economical family home has it all. 

Here's the symmetrical exterior with that beautiful blend of materials we were raving about. Our favourite is that stone chimney, its brings in a natural feel.

From the rear we can see that the a-line roof has a unique texture. The pop of red is sure to make the home stand out on the block.

This interior is flowing, open, and oh-so contemporary. The use of glass on the second floor railing and stairs makes the most of the natural light.

To separate the dreamy dining area and the soft living room there's only a tall, statuesque fireplace. It matches the exterior stone.

Who can resist a luscious contemporary living room? Not us. Here's some more living room inspiration

Here's the full lower floor plan. Notice the double garage, the elegant L-shaped entryway, and the spacious kitchen.

12 colours interior designers love working with

