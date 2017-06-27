Budget-friendly home decor hacks to try

If we told you all about the interior designer must-haves for your home right now but then suggested some super budget ways to get the same looks but for significantly less, you'd be a little more tempted to embrace some fashion, right? Well that 's exactly what we ARE going to do! All those individual and expensive extra touches that set a house apart can be emulated with a little creativity and some considered high street purchases, but don't just take our word for it; come and see for yourself!
We all know that some commissioned curtains, knocked up by a talented seamstress, would be amazing for every room in your home, but that's a cost that is hard to justify! If you want those inch-perfect drapes, there is another way!
Here's how you can get the custom curtain look for less! Buy ready-made versions, but longer than you need, then mount them higher above your window and hem them yourself, for the perfect fit. Nobody will ever think that are shop-bought!
Are we constantly in awe at the gorgeous things that professional carpenters create? You bet we are, but we probably can't afford them right now! There's another way to get all your books out on show, either in your home office or living room.
Bear with us, as we think you're raising an eyebrow in doubt! You can knock up some simple MDF shelves yourself, which will fit your room perfectly, and then give them a coat of paint for a real wood and perfectly finished look, or you can go to town with flatpack alternatives, which can be customised to a more custom size.
A smattering of art in your home is a surefire way to give it some instant style, elegance and high-end charm, but this collecting art can be an exceptionally expensive hobby to take up. If you could get the cultured look for less, that would be a real bonus, wouldn't it?
If you want the judos of knowing that nobody else owns the same art as you, you really need to consider making some of your own, but if your creativity is a little lacking, shop-bought prints will work too, but mounted in spectacular frames!
For a high-end home that emanates style, designer lamps are a must. They always look amazing, capture everyone's attention and have a functional aspect too, but wow, they can cost a fortune! There is a way to get that unusual and elegant look for less though!
The simpler your lighting design, the more designer it will look! Grab some attractive flex, do without a shade and simply wrap your light fixture around something interesting and you'll have an installation that everybody is envious of!
