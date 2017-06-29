Summer homes to make you swoon

We've always loved the idea of having a summer home just waiting in the wings for when holiday season comes around and having seen these fabulous designs, we know that we can't wait any longer to invest in one! From forest hideaways through to waterside retreats, we think we've pulled together a wonderful selection of summer homes that you can show your architect, just to give them a hint as to what styles you like. Let's get started, as you might be shocked by which of these actually inspires you to finally take the plunge!
When we think of holiday homes, this is exactly what comes to mind. Modest but beautiful, this cabin really does offer everything you need for a relaxing few weeks.
Not all holiday homes are created equal and this one has such a luxury vibe to it that we are staggered! Would you ever want to return to real life, after staying here?
If your everyday home is urban in location, we don't think you'll find anything better than a waterside wood cabin, like this one! A pretty deck is the perfect finishing touch and offers a charming alfresco vantage point.
A self-contained cabin, away from all nuances of civilization, is the ultimate holiday home! With no neighbours, a gorgeous design and simply stunning surroundings, you'll forget about work in an instant.
If getting away from it all isn't your idea of holiday heaven, maybe a more traditional holiday property will appeal to you? This charming home would be amazing for larger gatherings and families, especially with such a large garden in place too!
Good grief! What an amazing holiday home! Can't you picture Christmas being an absolute treat here? We bet there's a cozy woodburner and fantastically comfy furniture inside!
Looking every inch the contemporary container home of dreams, this rust-coated extravaganza seems almost wasted as a mere holiday home! The dramatic material contrasts alone are way to beautiful for that moniker!
It's extraordinary to think that a home this eye-catching could look so nestled into a forest landscape, but thanks to the natural tones, it really does! Talk about a stylish way to forget about real life for a few days!
Finally, we wanted to show you a really traditional family home that looks as though it has emerged from a book of fairytales! A gorgeous wood cabin, we bet visiting this home is the highlight of one family's year!
