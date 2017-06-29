Inspiring islands to install in your kitchen

Is any kitchen really complete without a fabulous island in place? Even super small spaces can squeeze in a mobile island of sorts and when you understand how handy they are, in terms of adding counter space and storage, you'll see that you really need to at least consider one for your own kitchen, which is why we are going to fire up your imagination with a few of our favourite designs! Any kitchen planner worth their salt will tell you that a fantastic island is a must, if you can spare the space, but don't just take their word for it… come and see for yourself what an upmarket addition they can be!