Inspiring islands to install in your kitchen

Villa S, BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production Modern kitchen
Is any kitchen really complete without a fabulous island in place? Even super small spaces can squeeze in a mobile island of sorts and when you understand how handy they are, in terms of adding counter space and storage, you'll see that you really need to at least consider one for your own kitchen, which is why we are going to fire up your imagination with a few of our favourite designs! Any kitchen planner worth their salt will tell you that a fantastic island is a must, if you can spare the space, but don't just take their word for it… come and see for yourself what an upmarket addition they can be!

1. A reclaimed wood counter sat atop thoroughly modern cabinets makes for a wonderful hybrid island style here. It's just so staggeringly chic and useful!

Custom Island with Reclaimed Wood Countertop STUDIO Z Kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Window,Kitchen,Wood,Interior design,Lighting,Building,Drawer,Flooring
2. For a touch of timeless glamour, you can't go wrong with a granite encased island! The addition of some seats has made this one work double duty as a breakfast bar too!

354 Sherwood Blvd, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern kitchen Furniture,Property,Cabinetry,Countertop,Table,Chair,Wood,Kitchen,Interior design,Window
3. We LOVE the combined functionality of this island! A handy extra prep surface can quickly become a dining area and with cabinets included as well, there's nothing this island can't do!

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern kitchen Tap,Countertop,Cabinetry,Furniture,Sink,Building,Kitchen sink,Window,Plumbing fixture,Kitchen
See a little more from this beautiful home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2845448/this-sophi…

4. For a bolder statement, a gloss black island is almost impossible to beat! What a way to add serious contrast in an otherwise contemporary white kitchen!

ZT Residence Interiors , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Modern kitchen Furniture,Property,Cabinetry,Table,Countertop,Window,Interior design,Wood,Kitchen,Lighting
For more about this home, head to this article: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2778537/a-1960s-wi…

5. This small and chic island is so charming, especially as it has been finished in the same Shaker style. The integrated wine rack is a fabulous touch too and shows that small can still be mighty!

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
6. This island has serious wow factor! A sleek design and stepped wooden breakfast bar makes it the focal point of the room, as well as the most useful addition!

Villa S, BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production BESPOKE GmbH // Interior Design & Production Modern kitchen
7. By integrating appliances and adding slide-out wicker baskets to this island, there is such a rustic kitchen vibe at play! The black counter is SO pretty as well.

homify Kitchen
8. Talk about a pop of colour! Matching the island to the wider kitchen allows for serious cohesion, but it's the amount of storage that is blowing us away here, as well as the sink! Periwinkle perfection!

Natürlich nordisch, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen Kitchen
9. From one side, this island will look super contemporary and glossy and from the other, rustic and interesting. What a combination! Just look at the accompanying stools as well!

Küche Modern und Altholztheke, ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau Modern kitchen
10. Small and dainty, this island is a great way to add some valuable extra cabinet space, without sacrificing too much floor space. The open end is genius!

Mit Charme und Stil, Dick Küchen Dick Küchen Kitchen
11. Woah! Can we even call this an island? It looks like a spaceship command centre! From integrated sink, to cabinets, to a breakfast bar, this is amazing! And the materials mix! WOW!

homify Modern kitchen
12. Monochrome styling works so well in terms of kitchen island design. The black counter adds some serious authority to the room, while the cabinets add in just enough softness, not to mention drawer space! Divine!

Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG Kitchen
Did you spot an island style to consider for your kitchen here?

