Neutral bathroom decor makes for a calming retreat

Neutral colour might sound boring, but when used correctly it can bring out a warm and calming atmosphere that you'll love for a bathroom in particular. Neutral colours include shades of black, white, grey, brown, tan and ivory. These colors are usually used as background for more intense shades, but they actually don't need to be. Combining closely related neutrals, or deeply contrasting neutrals, can both be stellar looks.

In these kinds of rooms colour seems simple, so you can be free to experiment with other aspects of design. In particular, playing with texture can be very rewarding. We've collected some inspirational neutral bathrooms to show you the range of styles and atmospheres neutrals can create. If you need some help with your design, you can always consult an interior designer.