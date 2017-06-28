Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A dramatically dark contemporary home + plans

Private Business2 Private Business2
Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 27, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
Loading admin actions …

Modern homes that are focused on light and white are great, but isn't it time for a little twist on the norm? This home has all of the touchstones of modern design but it's emphasis is on black, stark, and sophisticated materials. The result is a grounded design, as opposed to the light and airy homes we're all familiar with. 

The plans for this bold home come to us from Polish architects Home Koncept. The 1,463 ft² (136 m²) is open-concept, with a smooth and modern fireplace in the living room. It feels cozy, concealed, but also blends outdoor and indoor space phenomenally. How did they pull this off unusual atmosphere? Let's find out.  

From the exterior this home looks familiar, with the white overhang, large windows, layered patio, and blend of wood and white. But the core of the home is black and traditional.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 27, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

From here the peaked roof, stone chimney and black bricks are clearer. They create a strong, bold impression.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 27, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

This fabulous open-concept main floor has a dramatic edge to it. Not only are there black decor pieces, but look at the soft grey couch and the subtle carpet. It looks so comfortable!

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 27, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

How often do you find black wall in modern homes? Yet there one is, perfectly balanced by the wood for a bold look. The matching double oven is quite the luxury too.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 27, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

The living room has a subtle view of the outdoors that keeps things both private and bright.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 27, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

That main living space felt quite spacious, but the floor plan reveals the architects found room for a bedroom, office, bathroom, and more.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The lovely connection between outdoor and indoor space is beautiful. But, it remains private with the blinds, and grounded with the dark poles.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 27, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

For more unusual designs check out our list of eleven of the best Canadian homes

Choose between these two fabulous wooden homes

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks