A dramatically dark contemporary home + plans

Modern homes that are focused on light and white are great, but isn't it time for a little twist on the norm? This home has all of the touchstones of modern design but it's emphasis is on black, stark, and sophisticated materials. The result is a grounded design, as opposed to the light and airy homes we're all familiar with.



The plans for this bold home come to us from Polish architects Home Koncept. The 1,463 ft² (136 m²) is open-concept, with a smooth and modern fireplace in the living room. It feels cozy, concealed, but also blends outdoor and indoor space phenomenally. How did they pull this off unusual atmosphere? Let's find out.