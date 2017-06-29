10 Russian homes that are rather unreal!

Historically, most Russian homes were built with wood. Log homes were popular, as were curved roofing, and single-level homes. As times changed, new materials were introduced, houses got grander, and new waves of styles swept through the country.

Now, Russian residential architecture is experiencing a boom. All of the previous styles and materials can be found on Russian streets, and much of it is very inspiring. The following Russian homes have blended amazing modern styles with more traditional Russian elements for very inspiring results. If you want one of these beauties, consider an architect familiar with Russian styles.