10 Russian homes that are rather unreal!

Private Business2
​ОЗДОРОВИТЕЛЬНЫЙ КОМПЛЕКС В ПОДМОСКОВЬЕ, OwnHome
Historically, most Russian homes were built with wood. Log homes were popular, as were curved roofing, and single-level homes. As times changed, new materials were introduced, houses got grander, and new waves of styles swept through the country. 

Now, Russian residential architecture is experiencing a boom. All of the previous styles and materials can be found on Russian streets, and much of it is very inspiring. The following Russian homes have blended amazing modern styles with more traditional Russian elements for very inspiring results. If you want one of these beauties, consider an architect familiar with Russian styles. 

1. The traditional wooden log home is making a come-back, with amazing carved details throughout the exterior and interior.

Русская баня, Remistudio
Remistudio

Remistudio
Remistudio
Remistudio

2. Russian homes are well-know for the intricate corner design, this is just one of hundreds of options.

В гостях у белки, Архитектурная студия "Солнечный дом"
Архитектурная студия <q>Солнечный дом</q>

Архитектурная студия "Солнечный дом"
Архитектурная студия <q>Солнечный дом</q>
Архитектурная студия "Солнечный дом"

3. What's better than a curved, layered roof? A curved window, check out that center one!

​ДОМ В ПОДМОСКОВЬЕ, АРХИТЕКТУРНОЕ БЮРО АНДРЕЯ КАРЦЕВА И ЮЛИИ ВИШНЕПОЛЬСКОЙ
АРХИТЕКТУРНОЕ БЮРО АНДРЕЯ КАРЦЕВА И ЮЛИИ ВИШНЕПОЛЬСКОЙ

АРХИТЕКТУРНОЕ БЮРО АНДРЕЯ КАРЦЕВА И ЮЛИИ ВИШНЕПОЛЬСКОЙ
АРХИТЕКТУРНОЕ БЮРО АНДРЕЯ КАРЦЕВА И ЮЛИИ ВИШНЕПОЛЬСКОЙ
АРХИТЕКТУРНОЕ БЮРО АНДРЕЯ КАРЦЕВА И ЮЛИИ ВИШНЕПОЛЬСКОЙ

4. This delicate, detailed building is a healing center. The architecture matches the intended purpose perfectly.

​ОЗДОРОВИТЕЛЬНЫЙ КОМПЛЕКС В ПОДМОСКОВЬЕ, OwnHome
OwnHome

OwnHome
OwnHome
OwnHome

5. Combining wood with white is a hallmark of modern design, but this peaked roof still feels very Russian.

GoodLife Park дом №2, TSEH Architectural Group
TSEH Architectural Group

TSEH Architectural Group
TSEH Architectural Group
TSEH Architectural Group

6. We love this L-shaped home. It's bright log siding is an unusual shade and, along with the pool, feels beachy.

Locomotion-1, NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома
NEWOOD – Современные деревянные дома

NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома
NEWOOD – Современные деревянные дома
NEWOOD - Современные деревянные дома

7. Russian design has long played with round housing, so its no surprise they took it to this amazing level.

Дома, DOMESPACE VOSTOK
DOMESPACE VOSTOK

DOMESPACE VOSTOK
DOMESPACE VOSTOK
DOMESPACE VOSTOK

8. This is such an unusual colour combination, but we love it. The light blue really makes the feminine fence stand out.

Дом, архитектурная мастерская МАРТ
архитектурная мастерская МАРТ

архитектурная мастерская МАРТ
архитектурная мастерская МАРТ
архитектурная мастерская МАРТ

9. Mixing various wood finishes is very modern, and this Russian home has achieved the look with a subtly that creates a very appealing texture.

Коттедж в Эко стиле, Студия архитектуры и дизайна ДИАЛ
Студия архитектуры и дизайна ДИАЛ

Студия архитектуры и дизайна ДИАЛ
Студия архитектуры и дизайна ДИАЛ
Студия архитектуры и дизайна ДИАЛ

10. The complicated angles and various materials of this building feel cozy and private. It's the perfect home to retreat to.

Загородный дом, Армен Мелконян
Армен Мелконян

Армен Мелконян
Армен Мелконян
Армен Мелконян

If you want some more wood-home inspiration these two beauties might catch your heart. 

Inspiring islands to install in your kitchen

