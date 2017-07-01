20 ideas for your bathroom update

You may not think of the bathroom as a place where design innovation happens, but it does. Bathrooms are large contributors to home value, and their atmosphere is always one of top importance for home owners and buyers alike. So, changes happen fairly frequently in bathroom design, both in technological updates and style changes.

This all means that there are a ton of new options for decor and design in bathrooms that you may not have seen before. Freestanding tubs, sitting basins, unusually shaped mirrors and playful textures are all in. Here, we'll provide you with great inspiration on how to incorporate these new bathroom styles.