Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 ideas for your bathroom update

Private Business2 Private Business2
Vivere con stile... un sorprendente attico con affaccio sul lago, coniuga raffinatezza ed eleganza., Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

You may not think of the bathroom as a place where design innovation happens, but it does. Bathrooms are large contributors to home value, and their atmosphere is always one of top importance for home owners and buyers alike. So, changes happen fairly frequently in bathroom design, both in technological updates and style changes. 

This all means that there are a ton of new options for decor and design in bathrooms that you may not have seen before. Freestanding tubs, sitting basins, unusually shaped mirrors and playful textures are all in. Here, we'll provide you with great inspiration on how to incorporate these new bathroom styles. 

1.The natural edge counter top in this bathroom is simply elegant, bringing in a natural feel to the whole room.

57125 House, MODO Architettura MODO Architettura Modern bathroom
MODO Architettura

MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura

2. This smooth oval shaped mirror has a ton of personality.

Ridefinizione camera degli ospiti con bagno en-suite, MBquadro Architetti MBquadro Architetti Modern bathroom
MBquadro Architetti

MBquadro Architetti
MBquadro Architetti
MBquadro Architetti

3. Stone is being used more routinely in bathrooms. This space has two, one much rougher than the other, for contrast.

Ein Bad mit Individuellem Design München Waldperlach, Cella GmbH Cella GmbH Modern bathroom Tiles
Cella GmbH

Cella GmbH
Cella GmbH
Cella GmbH

4. When you keep a room neutral you can add some fun shape, like this octagonal flooring.

Appartamento residenziale nel quartiere Nomentano., studioQ studioQ Modern bathroom
studioQ

studioQ
studioQ
studioQ

5. Floating lights are a great way to make a statement in a bathroom and make sure every angle is bright.

Un attico in stile loft in Milano, Annalisa Carli Annalisa Carli Modern bathroom Wood Beige
Annalisa Carli

Annalisa Carli
Annalisa Carli
Annalisa Carli

6. Between the reds, the brick, and the round mirrors, this bathroom is taking all the right kinds of risks.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Bufalotta, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern bathroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Have you ever see a window like this? It's kind of nautical, with its round shape and hatch-like opening, which is fitting for a bathroom.

Vivere con stile... un sorprendente attico con affaccio sul lago, coniuga raffinatezza ed eleganza., Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI Modern bathroom
Studio d&#39;Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI

Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI
Studio d&#39;Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI
Studio d'Architettura MIRKO VARISCHI

8.Grey is not a frequently used colour in bathrooms, but it can be very calming, and even soft when paired with a delicate grey mat.

Terra Rossa House, MODO Architettura MODO Architettura Minimalist style bathroom
MODO Architettura

MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura
MODO Architettura

9. Adding little touches of wood warms up a space considerably, even something as small as the legs on this table.

Appartamento campione in cantiere di Rho (MI), Home Staging & Dintorni Home Staging & Dintorni Scandinavian style bathroom
Home Staging &amp; Dintorni

Home Staging & Dintorni
Home Staging &amp; Dintorni
Home Staging & Dintorni

10. These modern bathroom fixtures are very minimalist and space-saving.

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern bathroom
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

11. Tiny details like this ornate light fixture turn regular bathrooms into something more spectacular.

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

12. If you're worried some rough stone might be to much for you, match it to the walls for a subtler look.

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern bathroom
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

13. Black, in a bathroom? You wouldn't think it would work, but it gives a real sophistication to the space.

Casa Miranda, AParquitectos AParquitectos Modern bathroom
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

14. That tiny little shelf is the perfect spot for your perfume collection!

Appartamento privato Vimercate, SLP arch SLP arch Modern bathroom
SLP arch

SLP arch
SLP arch
SLP arch

15. Frosted glass is always a smart addition in a modern bathroom.

CASA P+A, ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico Modern bathroom Ceramic Grey
ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico

ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico
ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico
ANGOLO-grado arquitectónico

16. If you're crazy about colour, don't hold back, you can make a really fun space.

Hotel Pop Life , DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern bathroom
DIN Interiorismo

DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo
DIN Interiorismo

17. We love sinks that sit on top of the counter, instead of laying flush. They always feel elegant.

Cappuccino gefällig?, KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Modern bathroom
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG
KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG

18. Back-lit mirrors and ceiling corner lights can create a very dramatic effect.

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

19. The all-white trend isn't going anywhere-- and you can see why, this bathroom is bright and crisp.

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Want to explore bathroom design in more detail? We have a guide to neutral colour in bathrooms right here

35 Colours to splash onto your kitchen

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks