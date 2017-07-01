Your browser is out-of-date.

35 Colours to splash onto your kitchen

Private Business2
MR & MRS KNOWLES KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens
It's easy to bring a little joy to the kitchen with a splash of colour. A bright kitchen will cheer your dullest mornings and perk up your afternoons. But an overwhelming kitchen will make the whole experience of cooking annoying. You may even get headaches if the colour is very bad. 

So how do you tell what colour is bright and poppy, but not too outlandish? Experience. Don't worry, you don't need to paint your kitchen a few times, just browse through these photos to get a sense of what works-- or what seems to overwhelming to you. And, be careful to consider your lighting conditions when going for one of these looks. If you're still unsure, consult an interior designer

1 Kitchen walls: sky blue

Progetto, Paolo Cavazzoli
2: Kitchen cupboards: lacquered lime green

lake house, Principioattivo Architecture Group Srl
3. Kitchen walls: rain cloud grey

zero6studio Monteverde, Paolo Fusco Photo
4. Kitchen walls: cherry red

residence Antiche Navi Pisane, CB STUDIO
5. Kitchen walls: rose pink

Studio Daido: Appartamento a Roma (Centro) , Dal Sasso Matteo
6. Kitchen back splash: lemon yellow

Квартира на улице Маршала Малиновского. Реализация, Rustem Urazmetov
7. Kitchen walls and counter: pastel turquoise

Kitchen island, Espacios y Luz Fotografía
8. Kitchen details: true orange

PROJETO COZINHA COLORIDA, Adriana Scartaris: Design e Interiores em São Paulo
9. Kitchen cupboards and counter top: brick red

Living room CAFElab studio
Living room

10. Kitchen walls: warm camel

Villa rustica, RI-NOVO
11. Kitchen details: sun yellow

MR & MRS KNOWLES KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens
MR & MRS KNOWLES KITCHEN

12. Kitchen Counter-tops: starry night black

homify Modern kitchen
13. Kitchen Island: gentle cerulean

homify Modern kitchen
14. Kitchen cupboards: buff

Asolo, Dibiesse SpA
15. Kitchen cupboards: slate grey

Extra, doimo cucine
16. Kitchen walls: Peacock

Mila, CESAR
17. Kitchen walls: kelly green

homify Modern kitchen
18: Kitchen cupboards, walls, floor: crisp white

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects
19. Kitchen cupboards, walls: cold grey

PZ- CAMPESTRE, Rosana Pintor Arquitetura e Interiores
20. Kitchen backsplash: storm grey

Dogma 100, Dilber & Stolfi architetti
Dilber & Stolfi architetti
21. Kitchen inner cupboards: canary yellow

Ristrutturazione appartamento Torino, San Maurizio Canavese, Facile Ristrutturare
22. Kitchen floor: lacquered ash grey

Apartamento Brooklin - São Paulo, Luni Arquitetura
23. Kitchen backslash: robin's egg blue

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing
24. Kitchen door: frosted fern green

casa KUBE, Stefania Paradiso Architecture
25. Kitchen cupboards: lacquered burgundy

Ristrutturazione appartamento Napoli centro storico, Facile Ristrutturare
26. Kitchen inner cupboard and details: blush red

SCENT OF MAN, Rachele Biancalani Studio
27. Kitchen cupboards: olive green

Cucine & Soggiorni, Architetti di Casa
28. Kitchen walls: spruce blue

La casa di Alice, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
29. Kitchen walls: ruby red

Villa a Chieri - Torino , studio di architettura via bava 36
30. Kitchen cupboards: lacquered cream

Villa BZ, MCArc Laboratorio di architettura sostenibile
31. Kitchen walls and details: teal blue

VIAGGIO ATTRAVERSO IL COLORE, Amodo
32. Kitchen cupboard: lacquered grape

COVIELLO, MOB ARCHITECTS
33. Kitchen back splash: slate grey and sky blue

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto
34. Kitchen cupboards and details: dark emerald green

Kitchen eco green Fausti cucine arredamenti
Kitchen eco green

35. Kitchen cupboards: light cobalt blue

homify Industrial style kitchen Metal Blue
If you're thinking of upgrading more than just the colour of your kitchen, make sure you're familiar with the eight principles of modern kitchen design

These homes will make you feel proudly Canadian

