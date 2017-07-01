35 Colours to splash onto your kitchen

It's easy to bring a little joy to the kitchen with a splash of colour. A bright kitchen will cheer your dullest mornings and perk up your afternoons. But an overwhelming kitchen will make the whole experience of cooking annoying. You may even get headaches if the colour is very bad.

So how do you tell what colour is bright and poppy, but not too outlandish? Experience. Don't worry, you don't need to paint your kitchen a few times, just browse through these photos to get a sense of what works-- or what seems to overwhelming to you. And, be careful to consider your lighting conditions when going for one of these looks. If you're still unsure, consult an interior designer.