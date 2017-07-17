Maintaining your outdoor wooden furniture

One of the most important things to maintain when it comes to outdoor furniture is the finish of the wood. The primary objectives of a finish are as follows- to beautify the appearance of the wood, to extend it's life, to protect the wood from the changes in the climate and finally to facilitate maintenance

Terrace, shutters, joinery, gate, fence, cladding… the list goes on and on. Wood is, no matter whoever's opinion very aesthetically pleasing. But with this comes the very tedious job of always keeping it in good condition.

What we don't realize is the way we implement this process. A well implemented process is all you need for taking care of your wood. Continue reading and you will find below everything you need to know about the maintenance of your exterior woodwork.