Maintaining your outdoor wooden furniture

One of the most important things to maintain when it comes to outdoor furniture is the finish of the wood. The primary objectives of a finish are as follows- to beautify the appearance of the wood, to extend it's life, to protect the wood from the changes in the climate and finally to facilitate maintenance
Terrace, shutters, joinery, gate, fence, cladding… the list goes on and on. Wood is, no matter whoever's opinion very aesthetically pleasing. But with this comes the very tedious job of always keeping it in good condition.
What we don't realize is the way we implement this process. A well implemented process is all you need for taking care of your wood. Continue reading and you will find below everything you need to know about the maintenance of your exterior woodwork.
The paintings
These special microporous and anti-UV paints are mainly available in satin finish. The major factors here are the sun and the rain which greatly affect both the appearance and the strength of the wood, so they must be repeated frequently.
The varnish
They form the protective layer. Available in both shiny, satiny or matte, they give a finish that is resistant to water, scratches and heat. Marine varnishes are particularly resistant to salt air and urban pollution. The varnish does not penetrate the wood and can therefore peel off over time. Here too, maintenance should be done frequently.
The lasures
They highlight the wood grain while still protecting it. They resist weathering and peeling and are permeable to water vapor allowing the wood to breathe. Frequent application is required.
Regular maintenance will ensure a longer life for your woodwork. For exterior woodwork, use microporous paints because they allow the wood to breathe and allow the moisture to evaporate from the wood. It is best to paint in dry weather. Never paint, varnish or glaze in direct sunlight. Carry out stripping work in a suitable and well ventilated area as the products are often toxic and irritate the skin. Wear gloves, face shield and goggles for protection.
Painted or varnished woodwork
Clean the surface with a sponge and heavy duty laundry cloth. Sand the surface with sandpaper followed by dusting to remove the tiny wood shavings. Finally apply a new coat of varnish or paint.
Wood paneling
After completing the above, apply a new coat of stain. In all cases, wipe the wood thoroughly and allow to dry after washing. Stained wood can not be painted without stripping and deep sanding.
A very damaged substrate must be stripped before any application of a finish. Carry out chemical pickling (using a pickling agent) or thermal (using a hot air scraper).
After pickling, if there is dust, small worm holes or spots, the wood must be treated with a specific product. Choose the product suitable for the type of wood to be treated.
Healing: It destroys insects, their larvae and their eggs and works against mold, fungus and blackening.
Preventive treatment: Waterproofing product, protects against bad weather, solar radiation and prevents mold.
New wood: before the application of the products, it is necessary to restore them to their natural state.
Old wood: before it's application, it is necessary to restore them to their natural state. After vigorous brushing and dusting, remove all parts attacked by the painter's knife by using metal brushes mounted on a drill. Plug the slots with wood pulp using the spatula. Let dry. Sanding if necessary. Apply the products with a flat brush or roller. Treat all the parts and not just the parts attacked. Allow to dry completely before applying top coat.
Exotic wood: degrease the wood.
Paint: apply the paint by crossing the layers and finish by applying the paint in the direction of the wood grain. Make the connections between neighboring passes when the paint is still fresh, never return to an area that has begun to dry.
Varnish: Apply in the direction of the wood fibers. If necessary, cross against them. Stroke the wood with the spalter to stretch the varnish. Let dry. Sand with very fine sandpaper. Apply a 2nd coat. Stain: Apply atleast two or three coats.
- Stained wood can not be painted without stripping and deep sanding.
- Regular maintenance will guarantee the life of your woodwork.
- For exterior woodwork, use micro porous paints because they allow the wood to breathe and allow moisture to evaporate from the woodwork.
- It is better to paint in dry weather. Never paint, varnish or glaze in direct sunlight.
- Pickling in a suitable and well-ventilated area as the products are often toxic and irritating. Wear gloves, mask and goggles.
- Autumn is the perfect time to paint outside
Vulnerable, wood needs to be maintained and treated effectively against its many enemies: insects, fungi, sunlight, bad weather… It is advisable to check your wood regularly and treat it as soon as the need arises.