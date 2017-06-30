2 family homes that reinvent the cozy cabin

Russian architects are seriously cornering the market when it comes to amazing family home designs that combine beautiful good looks and luxury touches, but if you haven't seen the kinds of properties that they are dreaming up, we're going to show you two amazing examples, right now! We've chosen some staggering cabin styles to showcase today, as we think they are the crème de la creme of family home architecture, so come with us now and take a look for yourself!
Boasting 2,497 ft² (232 m²) of interior space, this laminated veneer lumber cabin-style house is utterly wonderful and it's even better when you realise that the architects in charge took direct inspiration from Canadian property designs!
Located in a rural setting, wood, textured stone, large windows and a really unusual outdoor fireplace have all come together to offer serious location-harmony and the interior has been given just as much consideration. Large, open-plan and centred around an interior fire, the living space has been geared to offer comfort and style in equal measure.
Let's see a little more!
Talk about a welcoming entrance! While the rear of this home boasts spectacular waterside views, we think that the traditional cabin aesthetic of the façade is something to seriously admire as well. The Alpine-style garden is a touch of genius too, as it makes the whole property look so well seated!
Now, you can see just how spectacular the interior is! Choosing to make the central fireplace double-sided, so as to offer warmth in the living room and out on the terrace was inspired, but will you just look at the size of that central lounge and dining area? Three double bedrooms, a kitchen that overlooks the main living space and a cacophony of bathrooms means that this is perfect for a family that enjoys spending time together. We would love to own something so perfectly designed to bring about harmony and closeness!
This chalet home might not be the biggest in the world, but it exudes charm, character and coziness far beyond the proportions. Incorporating everything a growing family could possibly need, including three bedrooms, a covered carport and a spacious outdoor terrace, this really is a home not to miss, so let's take a closer look!
Would you just LOOK at this terrace! We doubt the owners spend much time indoors with this at their disposal! A huge amount of built-in bench seating surrounds a fabulous barbecue and offers an easy social focal point for the entire property, but there's one more surprise to come!
Talk about the cherry on top of the sundae! We love that a smallish home has been embellished with all-out luxury touches, such as a pool, but if we're being honest, we don't even think the house is that small! We could definitely live here forever, even if it meant we had to get rid of a few belongings!
