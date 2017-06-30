2 family homes that reinvent the cozy cabin

Boasting 2,497 ft² (232 m²) of interior space, this laminated veneer lumber cabin-style house is utterly wonderful and it's even better when you realise that the architects in charge took direct inspiration from Canadian property designs!

Located in a rural setting, wood, textured stone, large windows and a really unusual outdoor fireplace have all come together to offer serious location-harmony and the interior has been given just as much consideration. Large, open-plan and centred around an interior fire, the living space has been geared to offer comfort and style in equal measure.

Let's see a little more!