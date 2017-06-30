Great style and gorgeous angles: this house has it all!

We love the more unusual homes out there that seek to make the most of awkward angles, unusual wall placements and unique spaces and today, we've found a real winner! The architect that crafted this beautiful home wasn't in the least bit mean, in terms of leaving enough for an interior designer to work with, as while the exterior and interior architectural features are stand-out, the furnishings have really brought everything together. Let's take a look at some of the most covetable elements of the home and if nothing else, keep your eyes peeled for the terrific backyard patio!
We doubt that you missed this quintessentially tall Dutch roof, which gives away the location of this home, but in case you did, what an aesthetic! Angular, imposing and exceptional, it's the perfect finishing touch on an already lovely-looking building, but let's see INSIDE!
With an open-plan ground floor design in place, it was a bold move to separate the different spaces with a centrally-placed staircase, but it works SO well! Adding some warmth and charm, this really is an ingenious way to differentiate between the cozy living room and swish kitchen, which we are going to show you next…
In a bid to make the most of the living room, this kitchen has been kept fairly modest and functional, but it is so drenched in light that it looks anything but plain! What we really like is that the dining table can perform double duty, offering valuable extra prep space, when the countertop isn't quite large enough. Clever stuff!
We are such fans of open-plan living and dining rooms, as they always make us picture happy family members all getting on with their own thing, but in close proximity to each other! That's what must happen here, with teens doing their homework at the dining table while others curl up on the sofa for a little relaxation and by having focused lighting in the separate areas, everyone can choose their own ambience! As a side note, we really love these purple dining chairs!
Well, there's no getting away from the fact that these beams exist, so it's amazing to see them being put to more interesting use! What could have carved this bedroom in half has become a pretty focal point and even offers a perfect mounting point for a personal TV too!
How adorable is this outdoor terrace? Rustic furniture, shingle, a chiminea and all-weather protection makes this lovely little space so valuable and usable! Come summer or winter, we bet everyone gravitates out here, because there is such a cozy and cute vibe!
