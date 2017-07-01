5 home renovations that make you look twice

With careful comparison you'll be able to see how these old homes turned into the marvelous beauties they are today. But, only with careful comparison. The exterior of these homes have been so dramatically altered, they'll give you hope for even the worst of the fixer-uppers you might be considering.

Then again, some materials, or shapes, or structure has been kept. The architects behind these transformations made careful decisions about which, if any, of these features could fit in with the home's new modern look. You'll be surprised at what they made work! Let's get started.