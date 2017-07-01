Your browser is out-of-date.

5 home renovations that make you look twice

Private Business2 Private Business2
ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
With careful comparison you'll be able to see how these old homes turned into the marvelous beauties they are today. But, only with careful comparison. The exterior of these homes have been so dramatically altered, they'll give you hope for even the worst of the fixer-uppers you might be considering. 

Then again, some materials, or shapes, or structure has been kept. The architects behind these transformations made careful decisions about which, if any, of these features could fit in with the home's new modern look. You'll be surprised at what they made work! Let's get started. 

1. Before: These materials are just poorly suited to one another.

VILLA MOERGESTEL, OTTENVANECK architecten & vormgevers
OTTENVANECK architecten &amp; vormgevers

OTTENVANECK architecten & vormgevers
OTTENVANECK architecten &amp; vormgevers
OTTENVANECK architecten & vormgevers

1. After: What a marvel! Every material has been replaced, and the shape has altered slightly.

VILLA MOERGESTEL, OTTENVANECK architecten & vormgevers
OTTENVANECK architecten &amp; vormgevers

OTTENVANECK architecten & vormgevers
OTTENVANECK architecten &amp; vormgevers
OTTENVANECK architecten & vormgevers

2. Before: This is the front of an abandoned home.

A missing element - house in Wroclaw Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio

A missing element – house in Wroclaw

Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio

2. Before: The back of the home is in disrepair too.

A missing element - house in Wroclaw Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio

A missing element – house in Wroclaw

Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio

2. After: the front it almost entirely unrecognizable. It matches the neighbour's now!

A missing element - house in Wroclaw Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio

A missing element – house in Wroclaw

Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio

2. After: The backyard has been made functional. The general shape of the structure was kept.

A missing element - house in Wroclaw, Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio

A missing element – house in Wroclaw

Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio

3. Before: The fading yellowish brick on this home is very unappealing.

Verbouwing Tuinkamer met Vide, Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA

Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA

3. Before: This overgrown ivy is hard to maintain, and starts to wear on the home after a while.

Verbouwing Tuinkamer met Vide, Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA

Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA

3. After: The shape was kept, but those yellow bricks were ditched for modern materials.

Verbouwing Tuinkamer met Vide, Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA

Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA

3. After: The tall, dark chimney really draws the eye up the length of this home.

Verbouwing Tuinkamer met Vide, Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA

Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA
Arend Groenewegen Architect BNA

4. Before: This home is just plain.

Sanierung Siedlungshaus, Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz

Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz

4. After: This bold pink makes the house stand out on the block! The windows are much more practical now, too.

Sanierung Siedlungshaus, Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz

Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz
Architekturbüro Heike Krampitz

5. Before: This old farm house is in desperate need of an update.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. After: It's hard to believe this country retreat came from such humble beginnings.

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT – Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT – Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

For a smaller scale renovation of your own, try out our budget-friendly decor hacks

6. After: A closer look reveals even more modern materials. And, have we mentioned how much the landscaping contributed to this transformation?

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a smaller scale renovation of your own, try out our budget-friendly decor hacks.

20 ideas for your bathroom update

