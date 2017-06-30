Your browser is out-of-date.

These homes will make you feel proudly Canadian

homify Modern houses
For our nation's 150th anniversary, we thought we'd help you get those patriotism feelings flowing with a collection of some of the best Canadian designs, from both our architects and our interior designers. All of the trends and features of Canadian design are here. From the log homes that you'll want to spend cottage season in, to the art deco homes that will feel fresh all winter, every season in represented. We sampled from all over the country too, including a Vancouver home decked out in stone, a warm and bright Ottawa home, and a Winnipeg boat house you'll want to fish from. So, let's start the celebration! 

1. This Winnipeg home has a huge deck, a a bright pink personality.

Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Country style house cottage,country,cabin,exterior,front yard,entry
Unit 7 Architecture

Manning Cottage

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

2. This BC home isn't afraid to put the focus on the gorgeous coastline. The windows let you see right through to the water.

Arbutus House - Main Entry Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Arbutus House – Main Entry

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

3. Ottawa winters are quite harsh, but this warm wooden home is ready to shelter you.

Lighthouse, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern houses Brown Sky,Plant,Tree,Window,Building,Siding,Residential area,Rural area,Facade,Tints and shades
Linebox Studio

Lighthouse

Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio

4. Here is the intriguing art deco home. It's full of eccentric details like that yellow and plastic chair.

Art Deco Doors Douglas Design Studio Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Douglas Design Studio

Art Deco Doors

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

A closer look: The living room is just as art deco, with some deep and soft chairs to relax in while you ponder the art.

Sitting Area Douglas Design Studio Living room
Douglas Design Studio

Sitting Area

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

5. This Art Deco home stands out on it's Hamilton block with a brilliant two-layer design that makes the most of the modern combination of white and glass.

The Hambly House, dpai architecture inc dpai architecture inc Modern houses Plant,Sky,Building,Window,Tree,Door,Land lot,House,Neighbourhood,Facade
dpai architecture inc

The Hambly House

dpai architecture inc
dpai architecture inc
dpai architecture inc

6. Every window in this Ottawa home is perfectly design to bring in the best light for each space.

Fold Place, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern houses
Linebox Studio

Fold Place

Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio

7. To match Vancouver's nature-filled atmosphere, this house made great use of grey stone and expert landscaping.

House exterior Alice D'Andrea Design Modern houses modern house,modern design,wood exterior,exteriors,stone house,single family home
Alice D'Andrea Design

House exterior

House exterior

Alice D'Andrea Design
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design
Alice D'Andrea Design

8. In this boathouse you can choose between sitting near the water, sitting above the water, or sitting inside but still getting the benefit of the sun through those massive windows.

Lake of the woods Boat house Unit 7 Architecture Modern houses Water,Cloud,Sky,Property,Window,Building,Plant,Tree,Wood,House
Unit 7 Architecture

Lake of the woods Boat house

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

9. With such a complex shape, this house really benefits from the mainly grey exterior. It feels unified and stark.

Burlington Residence Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd. Modern houses brick exterior,foyer with windows,landscape,landscape design,landscape lighting,modern exterior,modern front door,wooden front door
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

Burlington Residence

Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

10. We've never seen this shade of blue used so well. The timber really rings out the warmth in it.

Modern design with panel siding. Linwood Green Homes Modern houses Concrete Grey modern,fiber-cement,panel siding,grey,cedar
Linwood Green Homes

Modern design with panel siding.

Linwood Green Homes
Linwood Green Homes
Linwood Green Homes

11. The long vertical stripe on this Ottawa home really sets it apart from the rest of the block.

Wavell, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern houses Sky,Building,Window,Snow,Tree,Wood,Fixture,Residential area,Urban design,Real estate
Linebox Studio

Wavell

Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio

12. Here's the cottage we're all dreaming of, with a long porch made of rich and warm timber.

West Hawk Lake Exterior Unit 7 Architecture Modern houses cabin,cottage,lake front,water front,modern,contemporary
Unit 7 Architecture

West Hawk Lake Exterior

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

13. Or, maybe you prefer this cottage? The roof has the same dramatic slant as the last, but this one focuses on glass.

homify Modern houses Plant,Sky,Tree,Leaf,Building,Natural landscape,Wood,Branch,Trunk,Vegetation
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. This blue guest room is a great example of the suave, sophisticated style in Canadian homes.

Broadview Showhome, Sonata Design Sonata Design Study/office Furniture,Couch,Building,Azure,Window,Comfort,Chair,House,Interior design,Fixture
Sonata Design

Broadview Showhome

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

15. Trust Canadians to take the white kitchen to it's logical conclusion-- this is just heavenly.

Broadview Showhome, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Building,Tap,Kitchen,Wood,Interior design,Sink,Grey,Table
Sonata Design

Broadview Showhome

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

16. Believe it or not, this was a renovation! What incredible work this architect did!

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc. BLDG Workshop Inc. Modern houses
BLDG Workshop Inc.

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

For more Canadian design, check out our Tragically Hip houses

Great style and gorgeous angles: this house has it all!

