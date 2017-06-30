These homes will make you feel proudly Canadian

For our nation's 150th anniversary, we thought we'd help you get those patriotism feelings flowing with a collection of some of the best Canadian designs, from both our architects and our interior designers. All of the trends and features of Canadian design are here. From the log homes that you'll want to spend cottage season in, to the art deco homes that will feel fresh all winter, every season in represented. We sampled from all over the country too, including a Vancouver home decked out in stone, a warm and bright Ottawa home, and a Winnipeg boat house you'll want to fish from. So, let's start the celebration!