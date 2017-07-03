9 cabins that will never give you cabin fever

The cabin is located in rural countryside of the Netherlands and has been designed by a local firm called 2 by 4 Architects. Set amongst a clearing in a secluded forest beside a small fresh water lake is this one of a kind cabin. The one room building that features a double height ceiling, triple-gazed windows that extend all the way from the floor to the ceiling, and an all white colour scheme for all the internal surfaces.

Inject some country styling into your home, regardless of the location, with a bit of inspiration from 20 country-style living rooms.