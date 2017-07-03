9 cabins that will never give you cabin fever

Cottage season in Canada is a right of passage. Holing up in a log cabin, getting the boat dock ready and sprucing up the country cottage herald summer. As soon as the tempartures warm, we gravitate towards those friends who are lucky enough to own a home in the woods or beach. From Ontario's Kawarthas to the the Lac la Ronge region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada is dotted with secluded and serene spots to build your secret hideaway or city escape. Here's some inspiration from across the globe to kick start your imagination.
Located in the northernmost tip of Germany, this winter cabin was designed by Woody Holz to be a tranquil retreat for a retired couple.The cabin's traditional form is wrapped in beautiful timber panels and features many transparent glass elements, resulting in a truly unforgettable exterior.
Available as a self-build kit or fully installed, this very stylish California log cabin measures 4.5m x 5.0m (15ft by 16.6ft) and features a built-in canopy to the front offering a shelter and architectural interest. It's self-build feature makes it particularly attractive for those who want a cabin in the woods for cheap. The stark white paint coat is a nice touch from the usual rustic exteriors.
Located on a lake shore in Northern Bohemia, the interior of the cabin is accessible through the large window opening and is designed as a continuous space open to the roof. The tall end includes a sleeping gallery with a compact black box underneath containing minimal kitchen, toilet and shower facilities. The main focus of the space is on the vast views of the lake and on the relationship of the cabin with its natural surroundings. The exterior larch cladding reflects the verticality of the pine trees.
The cabin is located in rural countryside of the Netherlands and has been designed by a local firm called 2 by 4 Architects. Set amongst a clearing in a secluded forest beside a small fresh water lake is this one of a kind cabin. The one room building that features a double height ceiling, triple-gazed windows that extend all the way from the floor to the ceiling, and an all white colour scheme for all the internal surfaces.
This 1600 sq ft cabin provides the perfect balance between a comfortable lifestyle and an adventurous personality. Located on a bed of rocks, this compact, modern housing overlooks a beautiful lake. Using minimal design this cabin does not boast of itself but instead keeps it subtle to blend in with the surroundings. The inside is simple but well equipped. It keeps true to the surroundings with high ceilings and wide windows to allow the natural light to engulf the home. The terrace overlooks the woods and the lake providing you with just enough noise to fell more comfortable. It is a place of solace and combined with the surroundings allows for more thought provoking conversations.
This lakeside getaway is perfect for those weekend trips we all love to take. The wooden finish provides a rustic feel while the basic design of the home allows for a calming and peaceful experience.The large windows allow the light of the sun to enter while the fireplace provides a cozy habitat for the night. The living area is spacious and filled with a contrast of white walls and ceilings and dark floors and furniture. The bedrooms are all located below ground level in the basement but provide a certain kind of mood lighting. The deck on the lake also allows for various water sports. All these come together to create a serene yet sinful experience
Not many people realize, but colour plays an important role in any of our experiences. With wooden finished house becoming somewhat of a theme this mint coloured home stay will surely prove to be a blast from the past. The sloping roof and visible framework create an almost nostalgic feel. The tiny terrace adds to the character to the house while it's built in sauna is sure to tempt you.
Symmetry one of the most pleasant sights for any person. This is exactly what this house does with the different textures of wood on its exterior and the precise placement of the glass windows. The interior however makes use of the tiny space that it has. Using green and white coloured walls and simple but useful furniture, everything feels just a few steps away while still appearing to be very spacious.
An ideal garden guest room, garden studio, garden gym or teenage den. The Lisbon Log Cabin measures 4m x 8m and is made of 44mm solid timber walls for increased strength and warmth, a 19mm timber floor is included. The wooden panels on the outside are cobalt blue in colour while the roof is a much darker prussian blue