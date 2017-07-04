2 sad gardens get lush makeovers

You yard can be a place of solace, growth, and relaxation. But, so often, our backyards are a blank slate, with grass and not much else. How do you make use of such a space? You have to renovate it. With a landscape architect and a few feature ideas you can make your empty yard an oasis.

Just look at these two backyards. The empty expanses were turned into beautiful, functional spaces. They balance privacy with open space, and plant life with grass, so every member of the family can find a spot they'll enjoy. Let's take a look.