2 sad gardens get lush makeovers

Private Business2 Private Business2
homify Modern Garden
You yard can be a place of solace, growth, and relaxation. But, so often, our backyards are a blank slate, with grass and not much else. How do you make use of such a space? You have to renovate it. With a landscape architect and a few feature ideas you can make your empty yard an oasis. 

Just look at these two backyards. The empty expanses were turned into beautiful, functional spaces. They balance privacy with open space, and plant life with grass, so every member of the family can find a spot they'll enjoy. Let's take a look. 

1. Before: Nothing was particularly going wrong with this yard, it was just rather empty.

After: The yard has been given shape, interest, and a few seats to relax with company.

homify Modern Garden
After: Some of the back stone was kept to create a focal point at the back of the yard. The plants are symmetrical, and one day the ivy will cover the walls.

homify Modern Garden Stone
After: From the back we can see that the garden beds slope out close to the house, to give a more private feeling to the patio.

homify Modern Garden
After: The yard's many garden beds are full with details like this elegant bush. The grasses on the sides will be very easy to maintain.

homify Modern Garden
2. Before and After: Originally, this mainly empty yard had some overgrown trees around the edge. It was all cut back to make for a workable space.

Voor & Na, Biesot Biesot
After: A patio was added to divide the space, making the patio all about entertaining.

Sfeervolle tuin in Heemstede, Biesot Biesot Modern Garden
After: To replace the old, dead trees, new young trees were added into very modern and angular planters.

Sfeervolle tuin in Heemstede, Biesot Biesot Modern Garden
After: Behind this soft seating area, the living wall adds so much green and texture to the space. It feels lively, but also very sturdy and private, much like a mature tree.

Sfeervolle tuin in Heemstede, Biesot Biesot Modern Garden
After: An outdoor shower was installed in this backyard, and the space is made private by the living wall and a few potted plants.

Sfeervolle tuin in Heemstede, Biesot Biesot Modern Garden
