Cottage-style houses for the burbs

For so many, cottage style homes immediately bring a sense of relief and relaxation. But you don't have to drive out to the country to have a home that inspires this feeling. These home plans are a perfect fit for the suburbs, but they feel just like an old English farmhouse-- which is the root of the cottage style.

Cottage style homes have asymmetrical features, long porches, and spacious gardens. They are usually two stories, with a compact style that allows them to fit into suburban lots easily and keeps their price low. You might also expect portico designs, Dutch front doors, gable roofs, balconies, and bay windows. Plus, the architects behind these cottage style homes have added in more modern features too, achieving various balances between the two styles. Which one is right for you?