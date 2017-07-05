Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern extension gives this old house a new lease on life

Haus SD
This somewhat old fashioned home was renovated to bring it out of the fifties and make it suitable for the modern family. That was in 2000, when the family first bought the home in Eichgraben, Austria. Seventeen years later, it needed another update. To readjust the 750 square foot (70 square metre home), the family hired an architect.

They decided that an expansion was on the to-do list, and set the architects to planning a retreat for the adults, including a new bedroom, workshop, bathroom, and office. This transformation greatly increased the functionality of the home, and added some fun style along the way. Let's take a look. 

From the front of the house its easy to see the original building, on the left, but not so easy to see the modern extension on the right. The focus was on privacy, and greenery, so the extension is protected with large bushes.

Haus SD
Behind those bushes is some outdoor entertaining space, or perhaps just a warm spot for the family themselves to gather. The light pine was a great choice to bring warmth to the spot.

Haus SD
Across from the pine is a series of rooms, with funky green curtains available to separate the space from the hallway and from the view of anyone lounging outside.

Haus SD
The bedroom is in the back of the extension. It has a minimalist feel, and is given personality by the circular window and skylight. The architects wanted to add in any light they could.

Haus SD
Next, the office space has a similar circular skylight, with compact shelving to add in as much storage space as possible.

Haus SD
This is a workshop worthy of any man's dreams! It's huge, has plenty of light, and has some seriously organized shelving. This must e a very productive space.

Haus SD
The home backs into a slope, and this serves as a gathering spot in it's own right, so the architects added some amazing garden lights (not to mention the second floor) to make this space brighter.

Haus SD
There's more great design ideas to be had, including these 35 colours perfect for your kitchen

Cottage-style houses for the burbs

