A modern extension gives this old house a new lease on life

This somewhat old fashioned home was renovated to bring it out of the fifties and make it suitable for the modern family. That was in 2000, when the family first bought the home in Eichgraben, Austria. Seventeen years later, it needed another update. To readjust the 750 square foot (70 square metre home), the family hired an architect.

They decided that an expansion was on the to-do list, and set the architects to planning a retreat for the adults, including a new bedroom, workshop, bathroom, and office. This transformation greatly increased the functionality of the home, and added some fun style along the way. Let's take a look.