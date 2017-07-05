Colour palettes to try if you love: Blue

Those who love the colour blue are in for a treat today. Here at homify we've gathered up some gorgeous blue palettes to share with you. Whether you're set on using blue but just aren't sure what to pair it with, or whether you aren't sure of any colours, we have some options for you to consider.



Blue is a particularly good colour for the bedroom, as you can often achieve a very calming look with it. Or, it can even feel romantic. With certain contrasting colours, blue can achieve a very sophisticated look that goes great in living rooms, especially in a classic room, or even older styles, like Victorian. Those vibrant, punchy blues are best kept for modern or contemporary looks, where they bring out a really wild feel. If you get in over your head, don't be afraid to consult an interior decorator for palette advice.