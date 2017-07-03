Home Décor: How to master 'classic' interior design style

If your idea of a classically designed space is a stuffy, gaudy, carved up space, well, boy, do we have some rooms to show you. There are many elements of classicism or classic style which blend well with more modern ones to create elegant and textured spaces. Some of those elements include: light pastel colours, columns, intricate ceilings and walls, Greek and Roman symbols, arches, heavy curtains, chandeliers, varnished wood, sconces, and so much more.



Contemporary takes on classic style are refreshingly detailed for those tired of the monotony of minimalist spaces. They are dignified and have delicate features, but are still comfortable and livable, even in the bedroom. They are truly bright, without needing to overly rely on white, mirrors, or windows, as so much contemporary design does. Plus, for an art lover, the style brings so many possibilities to show your favourites.