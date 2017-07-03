Your browser is out-of-date.

Home Décor: How to master 'classic' interior design style

Private Business2 Private Business2
homify Living room
If your idea of a classically designed space is a stuffy, gaudy, carved up space, well, boy, do we have some rooms to show you.  There are many elements of classicism or classic style which blend well with more modern ones to create elegant and textured spaces. Some of those elements include: light pastel colours, columns, intricate ceilings and walls, Greek and Roman symbols, arches, heavy curtains, chandeliers, varnished wood, sconces, and so much more. 

Contemporary takes on classic style are refreshingly detailed for those tired of the monotony of minimalist spaces. They are dignified and have delicate features, but are still comfortable and livable, even in the bedroom. They are truly bright, without needing to overly rely on white, mirrors, or windows, as so much contemporary design does. Plus, for an art lover, the style brings so many possibilities to show your favourites. 

1. I know, already this room is looking more modern than you thought it would, but look closely. The ceiling is shapely, there are statues, ornate cabinets, and a lambrequin over the window.

Texture and style, Frahm Interiors Frahm Interiors Living room Wood Couch,Furniture,Picture frame,Interior design,Living room,Table,Floor,Flooring,Real estate,studio couch
2. Marbled bath tile is an obvious choice to get the classic look. These are supported by soft colours, and ample lighting. In particular, the unconventional chandelier hanging over the freestanding bath tub is beautiful.

Master Bathroom Frahm Interiors Classic style bathroom mosaic,marble,basketweave,grey,freestanding bathtub,glasss shower
3. One of the best elements of classic style to use in a bedroom is thick or soft materials, like satin, silk, brocade, etc. This bathroom also has an impeccable chandelier.

Apartamento ITAIM, STUDIO GUTO MARTINS STUDIO GUTO MARTINS Classic style bedroom
4. Subtle classical structural features in this kitchen give it personality. The columns supporting the island, the curved top of the window, and the slight ceiling detail create interesting shapes.

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
5. This gorgeous, shimmering wall is covered with wallpaper. It achieves great contrast.

Bedroom Details Douglas Design Studio Classic style bedroom
If you dread the thought of wallpaper, consider hiring a professional to take care of it for you. 

6. A marbled hallway is a stunning first impression for the home. Check out the mirror's ornate frame, the columns, the ceiling, and even the side table.

Foyer Douglas Design Studio Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Grey Foyer,Parchment Wallcover,Parchment,Goatskin
7. With comfortable couches, bright colours, a warm chandelier, and plenty of storage space, this classic living room is perfect for the modern family.

homify Living room
8. This wooden ceiling and the black table present some interesting twists on classic style. There's lots of room to experiment!

OPEN SPACE IN VILLA, Erina Home Staging Erina Home Staging Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
9.Darker takes on classic style are possible. Just use thick fabric on classically style chairs, thick curtains, art on the walls, and lots of fun lighting.

12 Tommy Prince Road SW, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern dining room Furniture,Property,Window,Table,Chair,Lighting,Wood,Picture frame,Comfort,Interior design
10. Is there a lovelier place to observe the garden from? The amazing ceiling and wall-to-wall windows in this space have really stolen the show.

Victorian Style Orangery Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory Wood Beige conservatory,orangery,garden room,dining room,living room,rooflight,roof lantern
11. Classic kitchens inspire thoughts of delicious, multiple course meals. We love the archway covering the range hood. The glass inserts in the cupboards are lovely too.

Light Grey Hand Painted Kitchen Verdi Kitchens Kitchen Solid Wood Grey hand painted,light grey,walnut carcasses,american fridge,granite
