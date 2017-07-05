Your browser is out-of-date.

The secret to a 'classic' Canadian home

Classic Elegance, Douglas Design Studio Douglas Design Studio Classic style bedroom White
Toronto's Douglas Design Studio has called this home classic elegance, and the name could not be more fitting. Every detail of this home is elegant, soft, and classic. This is the kind of home where every room feels like an indulgence. It's relaxing and sophisticated. The dining room is ready for dinner parties. The bathroom is ready for a candle-lit soak. 

What's the secret to getting this kind of elegance? A healthy dose of classic style, a soft and neutral colour palette, generous upholstery, delicately shaped furniture, and lots of details. Let's see how all of these beautiful elements, and more, come together. 

This living room's upholstered coffee tables are so unique and richly coloured. Note the contrasting textures and colours on the art, pillows, and drapery.

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Living room Beige living,sofa,beige,neutrals,white,fireplace,clean,bright,traditional,modern
Douglas Design Studio

The classic white mantle around the fireplace is elegant, and the symmetrical drapes around it bring it up a notch.

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Living room Beige fireplace,living room,sitting room,contemporary,white,bright,sofa,chair,armchair
Douglas Design Studio

One of the best details in this space is the nested mirror side tables. They're perfect for when company comes over.

Living Room Detail Douglas Design Studio Living room Grey mirror tables,mirror,grey,chair,armchair,neutrals,living room,beige
Douglas Design Studio

A classic dining room doesn't have to be overwhelming. The simple elegance of the chairs, the small candle centerpiece, and the refined crystal chandelier are each contributing to the elegant feel without outshining the other.

Dining Room Douglas Design Studio Dining room White dining,chairs,lighting,white,traditional,contemporary,transitional,formal,formal dining
Douglas Design Studio

The breakfast table has a warmer, morning feeling, achieved with the yellow curtains, yellow centerpiece, and black elements.

Breakfast Room Douglas Design Studio Kitchen White kitchen,breakfast,drapery,yellow,clasic,traditional,clean,bright
Douglas Design Studio

Wall paneling really brings something special to a hallway. The gold mirror and lighting also add further elegance.

Foyer Douglas Design Studio Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs White foyer,classic,mirror,lighting,table,traditional,black and white,black & white,gold,glamour
Douglas Design Studio

Nothing is more elegant than a free standing, white bath tub. We love the placement of it too, amid the bay windows, with cream curtains for privacy.

Bathroom Douglas Design Studio Classic style bathroom White white,classic,bathroom,bathtub,basin,sink,pedestal,traditional
Douglas Design Studio

The powder room is just as elegant, with a single white rose on the marble basin top.

Powder Room Douglas Design Studio Classic style bathroom White Powder room,powder,white,bathroom,vanity,pipes
Douglas Design Studio

This ivory blue bed pop as the foal point for the space, among the creams used elsewhere, including in the circular chandelier.

Bedroom Douglas Design Studio Classic style bedroom White white,lighting,peaceful,clean,modern,classic,light blue
Douglas Design Studio

This study is made refined by the embedded shelving in a dark, serious brown. The symmetrical lighting on the desk is a nice touch.

Office Douglas Design Studio Study/office Brown office,books,wing chairs,chair,lamps,traditonal,classic
Douglas Design Studio

