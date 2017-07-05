The secret to a 'classic' Canadian home

Toronto's Douglas Design Studio has called this home classic elegance, and the name could not be more fitting. Every detail of this home is elegant, soft, and classic. This is the kind of home where every room feels like an indulgence. It's relaxing and sophisticated. The dining room is ready for dinner parties. The bathroom is ready for a candle-lit soak.

What's the secret to getting this kind of elegance? A healthy dose of classic style, a soft and neutral colour palette, generous upholstery, delicately shaped furniture, and lots of details. Let's see how all of these beautiful elements, and more, come together.