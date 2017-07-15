DIY: 8 garden projects you can conquer in a weekend

TOPICS: Garden, DIY, backyard, landscaping, plants

Do you feel like you garden lacks a little something? As you linger outside on long summer days, have you noticed a few spots in your backyard that need a little attention?

You probably put projects off because you are pressed for time but look no further.

We've got a few ideas you can bang out over a weekend that will make your garden the centrepiece of your home. So, plan today, buy tomorrow and tinker the rest of the weekend.