Outdoor DIY Decor That Takes 30 Minutes (or Less!)

Jazzing up your garden doesn't have to take a long time, or a lot of money. Outdoor spaces can benefit from little details that add style, personality, and even function. What better way to add that personality than with DIY projects? With a can of paint, or some fabric, or a few glass containers, you can make a big difference in your garden, balcony, terrace, or house exterior.

We've collected some of the best outdoor DIY projects, none of which will take you more than 30 minutes to complete.