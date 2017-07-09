Your browser is out-of-date.

Outdoor DIY Decor That Takes 30 Minutes (or Less!)

Jazzing up your garden doesn't have to take a long time, or a lot of money. Outdoor spaces can benefit from little details that add style, personality, and even function. What better way to add that personality than with DIY projects? With a can of paint, or some fabric, or a few glass containers, you can make a big difference in your garden, balcony, terrace, or house exterior. 

We've collected some of the best outdoor DIY projects, none of which will take you more than 30 minutes to complete. 

1. There's lots you can do with garden containers to spruce them up. These are hand-painted, but they also remind us of mosaic art, which you could easily make into a planter.

2. Adding a stylish mailbox, or painting yours a right new colour, is a great way to add personality to the front of your home.

3. Embellish your beds with shiny decor. These look purchased, but with tin foil, paint, and dowels or metal rods, you can achieve the same look for less.

4. Your house numbers could do with an update, or you could even add in a nameplate, with your last name etched in wood or other materials.

Have you read our ten tips and tricks for a fantastic front yard?

5. If you have some plain painters, add some paint in funky patterns to spruce them up.

6. Use unique objects as planters. Succulents in particular will grow in all kinds of objects, even shallow ones.

7. You can use wallpaper patterns or stencils outside to make garden walls more interesting. In the winter, this look is indispensable.

8. Small glass containers are perfect to hold little flowers or dried plants. Hand them up for even more fun.

9. Re-upholstering your outdoor furniture and pillows can add new patterns to the space, and increase the life of the furniture.

10. Don't forget to string up a few lights to give your space a romantic atmosphere.

Not sure what to do with your blank slate yard? Check out these two sad gardens that got lush makeovers!

