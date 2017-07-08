Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This zero-energy home renovation is genius

Private Business2 Private Business2
Villa Vendam, Studio D8 Studio D8
Loading admin actions …

Who can resist a beautiful country home? Even better when it's a passive home that uses zero outside energy! Despite being very modern in technology and in some elements of style this home has plenty of traditional elements that make it a pleasant and charming home for the country. 

The architects placed a lot of emphasis on the exterior of the home, with great landscaping in the garden, solar panels on the roof of the wood shelter, and plenty of functional features. On the inside the house is much more minimalist, with a welcoming and warm touch of more traditional decor especially in the living room. Let's take a look at the genius combination. 

The flat front to this home has a textured purple-grey stone that would look even better during a glowing sunset.

Villa Vendam, Studio D8 Studio D8
Studio D8

Studio D8
Studio D8
Studio D8

If the roof doesn't have the right angle or outlook for solar panels you're not out of options. You need some kind of shelter to protect your wood stove fuel, so why not cover it with solar panels?

Villa Vendam, Studio D8 Studio D8
Studio D8

Studio D8
Studio D8
Studio D8

This landscaping is incredible. The round bed makes the home appear slightly elevated, and the perennial bushes will be green most of the year.

Villa Vendam, Studio D8 Studio D8
Studio D8

Studio D8
Studio D8
Studio D8

A pool is the perfect compliment to the green landscape surrounding this home. There's no chlorine in this natural pool, and the veranda beside it is the perfect lounge spot.

Villa Vendam, Studio D8 Studio D8
Studio D8

Studio D8
Studio D8
Studio D8

Immediately you can see that the interior of this home is quite minimalist. The stairs, walls, floor, and ceiling are all white and almost completely without ornamentation. There's not even trim.

Villa Vendam, Studio D8 Studio D8
Studio D8

Studio D8
Studio D8
Studio D8

The kitchen feels much more industrial, with a funky metal lighting fixture and a grey wall and counter top. There's plnety of counter-space too.

Villa Vendam, Studio D8 Studio D8
Studio D8

Studio D8
Studio D8
Studio D8

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

The wood stove and fluffy carpets add in warmth to this space. It also has more colour than the rest of the home, with the bright orange seats.

Villa Vendam, Studio D8 Studio D8
Studio D8

Studio D8
Studio D8
Studio D8

We're back to a very stark minimalism in the upper-floor bathroom. The focus in this space is on light and looking out to the green surroundings.

Villa Vendam, Studio D8 Studio D8
Studio D8

Studio D8
Studio D8
Studio D8

For another modern home surrounded by gorgeous gardens check out this renovation

Home Building: This man cave lives up to its name!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks