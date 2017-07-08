This zero-energy home renovation is genius

Who can resist a beautiful country home? Even better when it's a passive home that uses zero outside energy! Despite being very modern in technology and in some elements of style this home has plenty of traditional elements that make it a pleasant and charming home for the country.



The architects placed a lot of emphasis on the exterior of the home, with great landscaping in the garden, solar panels on the roof of the wood shelter, and plenty of functional features. On the inside the house is much more minimalist, with a welcoming and warm touch of more traditional decor especially in the living room. Let's take a look at the genius combination.