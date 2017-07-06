The all-season modular home that's built in one day

When you think of a modular home a few great advantages come to mind: cost, time to build, and ability to personalize. You usually don't think of a durable, stylish building. Well, enter BIO, the architectural Bureau of Ivan Ovchinnikov. They have created DublDom, a modular home that's perfect for sun and snow, and incorporated some amazing modern design inside. Ovchinnikov specializes in these quickly-built prefabs that range in size from 500 ft2 to 1,400 ft2 (43 m2 to 130m2).

This gorgeous home can be built on site in a single day. Plumbing, sewage, and electrical components are all included. The bathroom is perfectly compact to save space, there's plenty of storage for a small home, and wait until you see the stunning porch option!