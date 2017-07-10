Home decor: Country-style kitchen designs

If you're thinking about changing the look of your kitchen , you should ab-so-lu-te-ly consider country style! Cozy, warm, ideal for moments with family and friends, rustic style immediately creates a sense of well-being and simplicity within each of us. Don't worry though, you don't need to own a cottage or an old farmhouse to achieve this. Ask any cook, he will tell you that the country-style kitchen works in any household. Not to mention, it's a perfect setting for chatting over a pot of hearty stew.
So here are 11 kitchens to inspire the designer in you. Don't forget to tell us which one you like the most!
A simplistic home styled kitchen. Using only two colours to complement each other. The brownish tiles and platform do a very good job contrasting the white cupboards and walls. The island/cutting table in the centre adds character to the entire space
A slightly different colour combination is used here with white used as the main colour and black accents all around. The lighting under the shelves adds a certain ambience and extra warmth to the kitchen.
A simple yet compact kitchen. Not too much lying around on the exterior to look at but just enough. The flower pot in the centre adds colour and life to the room and is a good addition to any room.
An almost symmetrical design, this kitchen uses the most western design principle of placement. The symmetry appears pleasing on the eye while its main centre piece is the grey coloured island.
A more luxurious style with addition of chandelier and off-white cabinets to differentiate them from the white walls. This kitchen walks the line between country and classic style. Clear glass is also used in the cabinets to show off the silverware.
A slightly different and more fun approach to the rustic style kitchen. Shades of blue are seen all over while the green plants are used to merge both the blue and white colour together creating harmony.
This space tries to bring out a more earthy and antique feel. The one brick-laden wall along with textured wooden panels on the ceiling. The old fashioned lamp and the hood, along with quaint arched window definitely add to its character.
We all forget the kind of impact sunlight has on a room. Besides adding the obvious ‘light’ to the room, it creates a play on shadows giving rise to different shapes and forms. This is exactly what this space does by allowing a large amount of natural light in and keeping it very simple with a dominating white colour.
A rustic style skyblue gas stove shouts, while the white furniture and walls just act as a support system. A simple yet effective method to make something stand out.
The lightly coloured wooden flooring and furniture give an effect of subtlety while the black coloured stove and chimney, grey cabinet and wooden beams are all but a play on tints and shades. The elements appear to be darker or lighter shades of other each other while they perform on a white stage (the walls).
As stated before, symmetry is your best and safest bet when it comes to planning a space. This balance makes for a very visually appealing kitchen with its stand-out features being the curved pendant lamps, the black granite work space and the wooden beam above the back splash near the stove.