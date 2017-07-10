Home decor: Country-style kitchen designs

If you're thinking about changing the look of your kitchen , you should ab-so-lu-te-ly consider country style! Cozy, warm, ideal for moments with family and friends, rustic style immediately creates a sense of well-being and simplicity within each of us. Don't worry though, you don't need to own a cottage or an old farmhouse to achieve this. Ask any cook, he will tell you that the country-style kitchen works in any household. Not to mention, it's a perfect setting for chatting over a pot of hearty stew.

So here are 11 kitchens to inspire the designer in you. Don't forget to tell us which one you like the most!