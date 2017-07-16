This off-grid B.C. home will leave you speechless

Inspired by the sweep of the shoreline and orientation to the sun, this home is one giant oval, with a sunny open courtyard in the centre. Long bookshelves wrap around the home, making for one huge library hence the moniker – Book Lovers home. Better yet, the home's cozy spaces are perfect for curling up with a book, especially the quaint living room.

Blue Sky Architecture, the architects behind this unique 2,000 square foot building focused on creating a home that would work in harmony with its natural surroundings. The whole home is off the grid, and fitted with solar panels. In so many ways, this home is a marvel.