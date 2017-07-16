Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This off-grid B.C. home will leave you speechless

Private Business2 Private Business2
Booklovers House, Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Inspired by the sweep of the shoreline and orientation to the sun, this home is one giant oval, with a sunny open courtyard in the centre. Long bookshelves wrap around the home, making for one huge library hence the moniker – Book Lovers home. Better yet, the home's cozy spaces are perfect for curling up with a book, especially the quaint living room.

Blue Sky Architecture, the architects behind this unique 2,000 square foot building focused on creating a home that would work in harmony with its natural surroundings. The whole home is off the grid, and fitted with solar panels. In so many ways, this home is a marvel.

For this oval home, we've decided to begin our tour in the centre. This is the courtyard, with a stone path through a perfectly manicured landscape that leads to the interior of the home.

Garden Courtyard Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Plant,Property,Sky,Tree,Shade,Leisure,Landscape,Real estate,Cottage,Flowerpot
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Garden Courtyard

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Once you step inside, the magnificent library is clear. Five rows of books line the wall from top to bottom, so even the most dedicated bibliophile will have enough space.

Circular Library Hallway Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Building,Plant,Window,Wood,Fixture,Door,Flooring,Shade,Rectangle,Beam
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Circular Library Hallway

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

This 3D rendering will help you get a feel for the floor plan of the home. As you can see, the green space in the centre is huge, bigger than the rest of the living space combined!

Model View Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Plant,Water,Terrestrial plant,Urban design,Building,Art,Landscape,Tree,Circle,Wood
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Model View

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Here are those solar panels, providing completely independent energy to this off-grid home. The circular layout of the home comes in handy here, as you can line the edge with the panels.

Exterior View of Solar Panels Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Sky,Plant,Window,Wood,Tree,Building,Shade,Vehicle,Watercraft,Naval architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Exterior View of Solar Panels

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

This home isn't all high-tech. It hugs the shoreline and is surrounded by old trees that give both privacy and a great natural atmosphere.

Forest View Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Water,Cloud,Sky,Plant,Natural landscape,Tree,Vegetation,Lake,Watercourse,Bank
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Forest View

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

On one side of the home, there's a cliff. The remainder of the site was left as a natural forest.

Off the Grid Cliff - Exterior View Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Sky,Plant community,Plant,Branch,Wood,Cloud,Tree,Natural landscape,Twig,Trunk
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Off the Grid Cliff – Exterior View

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

These hallways stretch on and on. It's the perfect opportunity to lay down your favorite rugs. We love how warm the wood makes the space feel.

Library Hallway Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Property,Window,Bookcase,Wood,Building,Interior design,Shelf,Book,Floor,Shelving
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Library Hallway

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

The kitchen is circular too! It's not just stylish, it makes for a kitchen space that is easy for more than one person to cook in. There's tons of counter space!

Circular Kitchen Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern kitchen Property,Cabinetry,Furniture,Table,Wood,Interior design,Plant,Countertop,Architecture,Kitchen appliance
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Circular Kitchen

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

The mixture of wood and navy make for a cozy space, while the huge windows bring in tremendous light.

Open Floor Plan Living Room Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern living room Table,Furniture,Plant,Property,Building,Wood,Shade,Chair,Interior design,Floor
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Open Floor Plan Living Room

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

From the other side, you can really get a feel for how tall these ceilings are!

Post and Beam Construction Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern kitchen Table,Property,Furniture,Plant,Wood,Interior design,Tree,Window,Floor,Flooring
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Post and Beam Construction

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Ready to walk out the other side of the home?

Stone Steps to Garden Gate Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Plant,Flower,Tree,Window,Botany,Door,Stairs,Shade,Grass,Building
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Stone Steps to Garden Gate

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Finally we've arrived at the front of the home. It has a quaint pathway, while the front windows reflect the sky to beautiful effect.

Exterior View Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Plant,Sky,Building,Leaf,Botany,Shade,Tree,Wood,Land lot,Biome
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Exterior View

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

The architects connected the separate elements of this home with garden walls and trellis structures. No one needs to be fenced in when they live on an island!

Outdoor Circular Fencing enclosing Courtyard Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Plant,Sky,Wood,Tree,Building,House,Cottage,Land lot,Landscape,Woody plant
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Outdoor Circular Fencing enclosing Courtyard

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

We have another home surrounded by nature for you to tour. As a bonus, it can be built in a single day! 

DIY: 8 garden projects you can conquer in a weekend

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks