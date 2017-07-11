Bathroom decor trends that can refresh any space

This year's bathroom trends all revolve around the foundational aspects of the bathrooms: the walls, floor, tub, and toilet. For that reason, if you're looking to do a big overhaul of your bathroom, you can take so much great inspiration from this year's styles, and bring the room not just up to date-- but up to right now.



Some favorites have stuck around, including all white bathrooms and subway tile. But there's some exciting new trends, like wall mounted toilets, colourful tubs, and geometric patterns. Let's get into the specifics of these trends, and see them in action!