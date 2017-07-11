Your browser is out-of-date.

Bathroom decor trends that can refresh any space

Private Business2 Private Business2
Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design MRS - Interior Design Modern bathroom Blue
This year's bathroom trends all revolve around the foundational aspects of the bathrooms: the walls, floor, tub, and toilet. For that reason, if you're looking to do a big overhaul of your bathroom, you can take so much great inspiration from this year's styles, and bring the room not just up to date-- but up to right now. 

Some favorites have stuck around, including all white bathrooms and subway tile. But there's some exciting new trends, like wall mounted toilets, colourful tubs, and geometric patterns. Let's get into the specifics of these trends, and see them in action!

1. Accent walls are a smart way to add a big splash to the bathroom. If you're renovating, changing up just one wall can save you money while still making an impact.

BEDFORD RESIDENCE, FLUID LIVING STUDIO FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern bathroom wall tile,master bath,bathroom,mirror,vanity
2. Mosaic tiles are a great way to add texture to contemporary bathrooms. Floor space is small, so you can afford to get a really unique tile.

Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design MRS - Interior Design Modern bathroom Blue
3. Wall mounted toilets make a bathroom so sleek and more spacious.

Powder Room Alice D'Andrea Design Modern bathroom powder room,bathroom mirror,small bathroom,bathroom,modern bathroom
4. Geometric shapes are making a bold appearance in bathrooms. Think beyond the floor, even to the walls, counter-space, and tub.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano, Tibaldi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern bathroom
5. Speaking of unusual tubs, why not go for something colourful? A freestanding tub with feet will still look classic, even in bright colours.

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
6. All-white bathrooms are still par for the course, and we can see why. Look at how clean and bright this one looks.

New Build-Staging, Frahm Interiors Frahm Interiors Modern bathroom grey,marble,floating vanity
7. Subway tiles, also called metro tiles, are still fashionable. To make them more interesting, lay them out in a unique pattern.

White Metro 20x10 Tiles Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles metro,brick,tiles,tile,tiling,subway,underground,white,ceramic,bathroom,sink,splashback
