A 1,100 square foot house with wood trim + floor plans

Private Business2
уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Living room
There's three unique pallette ideas for this home, each more fun than the last. Mainly, we'll take a look at this wonderous combination of light wood, lemon yellow, grey and white. But, the architects, Dreams Come True, have also suggested two alternate pallettes for the home. 

We'll also look at the layout of this home, which is beautiful in it's own right. It is 1,100 ft² (105.1 m²), with the outdoor mezzanine included. It has huge modern windows, sheltered by the covered deck in the backyard. The open concept living space benefits from huge ceilings and unique walls. Beneath the stairs there is a huge storage area. Upstairs, we'll find two bedrooms and a simple bath. 

Already we can see the foundation of the palette. White and bright wood, with lemon yellow accents thrown in everywhere.

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

The back of the house has a two story high ceiling on the outdoor entertainment space. Note the wood stove on the right.

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

Beside the home is a huge garage shelter, made of that same natural looking wood.

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

You can see precisely how large the garage is in relation to the rest of the home here. It also has great green space!

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

This evening view gives you a great idea of the overall layout of the interior of the home.

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

Our first peek inside is in the living room. Here the grey is stronger, on the couch, wall, and rug. But the lemon lightens this shade the same way it lightened the wood outside.

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Living room
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

The huge windows have been given long cream curtains for privacy. And look at the wall on the right-- its quite original.

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Living room
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

The storage space under the stairs has huge compartments, allowing for easy organization and a fun mix of colour.

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

The dining space and kitchen have unique lighting, a nature-inspired clock, and fresh pops of yellow everywhere.

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Living room
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

The first floor layout is revealed in greater detail here. We can see an entrance, bathroom, and two bedrooms nestled into the back.

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Living room
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

Upstairs has much the same layout as the back of the main floor, with a larger master bedroom and a small balcony.

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Living room
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

But, that isn't the only option for this space. Here, the architects have selected a darker, rougher palette to create a sophisticated home.

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Living room
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

Or, you could choose this fresh and light pink to be the primary accent. Combined with the rich browns, its our favourite for sure!

уДАЧный уикэнд, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

