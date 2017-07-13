A 1,100 square foot house with wood trim + floor plans

There's three unique pallette ideas for this home, each more fun than the last. Mainly, we'll take a look at this wonderous combination of light wood, lemon yellow, grey and white. But, the architects, Dreams Come True, have also suggested two alternate pallettes for the home.



We'll also look at the layout of this home, which is beautiful in it's own right. It is 1,100 ft² (105.1 m²), with the outdoor mezzanine included. It has huge modern windows, sheltered by the covered deck in the backyard. The open concept living space benefits from huge ceilings and unique walls. Beneath the stairs there is a huge storage area. Upstairs, we'll find two bedrooms and a simple bath.