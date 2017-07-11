Your browser is out-of-date.

9 fantastic kitchen styles for familes

Private Business2 Private Business2
Tudor Handpainted Kitchen, Sculleries of Stockbridge Sculleries of Stockbridge KitchenCabinets & shelves
Your kitchen is the hotspot of taste. It's the center of family gatherings and the key to home value. For so many reasons, the style you choose in your kitchen will define your home and its function. It's not just about making meals-- although that's a huge consideration too. 

So, today we have 9 amazing styles for you to choose from. Each has its own benefits and personality, to match your family's lifestyle and personal touch. Plus, we've collected some of the most amazing kitchens to demonstrate these styles. We're feeling like a renovation just looking at them. Check them out below!

1. Rustic kitchens combine naturally finished wood with country decor, like dried flowers and woven seats.

The Leicestershire Kitchen in the Woods by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Blue
2. Contemporary kitchens are usually white, with large islands, ample storage, and stainless steel appliances.

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
3. Rustic feminine is a nice twist. It softens the rough elements of rustic and uses washed out pinks and glossy ceramics.

Vintage Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti vintage kitchen
4. Classic kitchens have great texture, from the ceiling molding to the chair legs.

Tudor Handpainted Kitchen Sculleries of Stockbridge KitchenCabinets & shelves
5. Modern style doesn't have to be colourless. The essential elements of the kitchen can be statement pieces, like these chairs.

Casa di Juhana, Maurizio Giovannoni Studio Maurizio Giovannoni Studio Living room
6. Minimalist kitchens don't bother with stuffy details, but opt for a clean, organized, and neutral space.

Modello Asia, DIEMME CUCINE S.r.l. DIEMME CUCINE S.r.l. Modern kitchen
7. Mediterranean classic style brings in sweeping architectural elements into the kitchen, especially in the ceilings and doors.

London Charm, Elan Kitchens Elan Kitchens Modern kitchen
kitchen planner can help you make this unique style come to life. 

8. The subtle French provincial touches in this kitchen make it elegant. The glass in the cupboards, their connection to the ceiling, and the traditional lighting, are all stunning.

Cherry Creek Town Home , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
9. Scandinavian style has smart and sturdy furniture, with bright colours and wooden influences.

Light Filled Traditional Kitchen Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Kitchen Wood Blue
Like this deep blue? We at homify have 35 more colours you'll want to splash onto your kitchen

