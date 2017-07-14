One stunning house with two facade options

Personalizing pre-drawn homes is a must, but, one of the things usually not on the table for changes is the facade. Well, not with this lovely home. It comes with two bright facade options, which are complete opposites from one another. One is a natural, textured exterior while the other is bold and modern. The result is a spacious modern house that would look like a totally different building when next to it's twin. We've included the floor plans to, which reveals the architects have crafted a design which is perfect for the work-from-home couple. Let's take a look.