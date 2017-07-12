Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Selling your home? You'll get the best price if it features these colours

Private Business2 Private Business2
Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Put down those rollers! So many of us paint our houses based on what we think potential buyers want, or, even worse, based on what we would want. There's data on this, from Zillow, revealing what colours your home buyers will be most attracted to. They've found that when certain rooms were certain colours, the houses tended to sell over asking price! Usually, the buyers wanted blue, with some surprising exceptions. Don't want to do all this painting? Consider a professional painter to get it down without the hassle. 

1. Home exteriors are best in greige a mix of light grey and beige, often with cool undertones that, combined with that navy door, seem blue.

VILLA FERCH, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Colonial style house
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

2. Blue kitchens averaged an extra $1 809, often this was a soft grey-blue.

View Looking into Kitchen from Dining Room STUDIO Z Kitchen black windows,blue cabinets,brushed metal stools,cutout handles,Diamond pendant lights,dishwasher drawer,industrial metal windows,LED lighting,,marble backsplash,marble counter top,
STUDIO Z

View Looking into Kitchen from Dining Room

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

3. The blue for bathrooms has to be brighter and lighter to bring in the extra money. Consider powder to periwinkle.

blue bathroom Style Within Modern bathroom blue bathroom,classic bathroom,freestanding bath,tile in bath,corner bath,wall hung toilet,roller blind,blue roller blind,vinyl plank floor,painted bath,blue bath
Style Within

blue bathroom

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

4. Living rooms in light beige, pale taupe, and oatmeal sell $1 926 over asking.

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Beige living,sitting,room,drapery,colour,cushions,pillows,sofa,chair
Douglas Design Studio

Living Room

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

You may think buyers would be bored of beige neutrals in the living room. But, because it's so much work to repaint this space, it seems buyers would rather invest in this safe colour. 

5. Think of a deep blue for the bedroom, like cadet or cerulean, to hopefully land the $1 85 premium.

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

6. Navy blue to slate gray doors sold their houses $1,514 over asking. It seems darker is better.

White Kitchen Designer Kitchen by Morgan Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase White entrance door,doorway,door,kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

White Kitchen

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

7. Don't go dramatic in the dining room. Homes with pale grey or slate blue sold above asking price.

57 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern dining room Table,Furniture,Chair,Window,Wood,Shade,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Fixture
Sonata Design

57 Paintbrush Park

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

Looking to update your bathroom before you sell the house, too. Here are the newest bathroom trends that will bring it right up to date. 

9 fantastic kitchen styles for familes

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks