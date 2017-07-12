Selling your home? You'll get the best price if it features these colours

Put down those rollers! So many of us paint our houses based on what we think potential buyers want, or, even worse, based on what we would want. There's data on this, from Zillow, revealing what colours your home buyers will be most attracted to. They've found that when certain rooms were certain colours, the houses tended to sell over asking price! Usually, the buyers wanted blue, with some surprising exceptions. Don't want to do all this painting? Consider a professional painter to get it down without the hassle.