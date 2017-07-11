Before & After: Home Exterior Renovations

Our homes are our private space. They are the place we feel most comfortable. While the interior of most of our houses are always well done up because it is the space we directly interact with, we often forget it's exterior. Here at homify we try to keep you well informed about all aspects of your home and provide well thought out articles for you to implement.
So here are 5 cases on how an exterior transformation of your house can change your entire perspective of your home life.
Before
Just look at what we're dealing with here. A dark dull exterior with the front yard completely ruined. While the house just looks aged, it doesn't seem as though a lot of work was put into it with barely minimal materials. The most basic structure of a house. Its hard to call this a home with that exterior
After
Its a wonder what a fresh coat of paint can do for your home. But that's not even the full story. The newly fitted glass windows add to its façade while the use of materials, especially the honey-hued timber panels provide contrast in such an effective manner when paired with the white walls and dark window frames.
Before
Time and age go hand in hand just as you can see on this deteriorated strucure. This old home required a desperate facelife to be part of a new modern generation of homes. Its bland exterior shows a complete absence of modernism with the most generic facade layout a house can have.
Right from the off, you can see the difference a simple curve makes to the entire structure. This dynamic change adds a lot more character to the facade and keeps with the trends of modernism.
After
The most obvious change in appeal is the contrast in colour between the timber panels and the existing bricks. What we don't realize is the way in which they are placed. With the timbre panels layed out in a vertical arrangement while the clay bricks are horizontally aligned.
Before
You know your home needs a revamp when it looks like an uninspired excuse for a house from the 60's. With the same brick layout we're use to seeing on almost every house, its safe to say change was necessary. Not to mention the unkept backyard with almost wild looking buses and patchy grass.
After
Black and White. While they aren't technically colours, I think its safe to say they complement each other in a very stark manner. The simplest yet most effective form of contrast available to us. The soft and peaceful effect of the walls painted white while sharp edges and lines run through the slate covered black exterior. Just like the yin and yang symbol, they provide the perfect balance.
Before
Sometimes while walking down a street and you look at the houses, a very weird feeling takes over your body. You wonder if you've somehow gone back into the past. While that's scientifically impossible, in this case there might be some truth to it.
After
Did you really expect such a huge transformation. Well the designer sure proved his worth. Observe how certain elements of the old structure still remain a part of the new one. It is definitely presented in a much more modern manner. Creating sections for the exterior has allowed him to use multiple materials. While the wood does add a lot more character, it is the concrete that steals the show. The soft, almost pillow like look makes it appear as if it is part of the sky. The entire structure comes together in a beautiful yet simple manner.
Before
Simple geometry is normally the way to go. Unfortunately it doesn't work all the time. Although this house uses regular rectangles to define itself, it has also overused them creating an almost 'box'y visual. The home appears disjointed with its only redeeming quality being the large windows used.
After
Keeping with the original shape of the house, the architect has simply created a shade like structure to show continuity. The uniform arrangement of these exposed false beams and columns has created unity between the two box like sections of the home. These beams also play with the natural light causing unique dark and light patterns/designs on the patio.
Now that you've seen the kind of changes that are possible to any home, it's the right time for you to give your's a try. Make sure to share it with us here on homify.ca