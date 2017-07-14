Your browser is out-of-date.

Garden: Fresh takes on outdoor living for the summer

homify Scandinavian style garden
Hopefully you've already spent plenty of time this summer out enjoying your outdoor space. While you're out soaking up the sun, you may have noticed that your deck or patio could be better optimized or freshly decorated. There's plenty of brand new ideas here at homify, for how to revamp your summer space in all new ways. One of these amazing yards is bound to give you the perfect idea for your own space. 

1. This combination of shaded and sunny space is connected by concrete steps and overflowing with lush greenery.

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging Best4hedging Modern Garden
Best4hedging

RHS Cardiff 2015

Best4hedging
Best4hedging
Best4hedging

2. If your covered porch is empty, add in as much seating as it take take, and several potted plants.

Gazebo with intergrated garden store Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Wood effect gazebo,garden store,veranda,outdoor seating,shelter,woodstore,practical,store,quality,flat roof,bike store
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo with intergrated garden store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

3. Surrounding your seating area with simple wooden fencing, and add some vines to cover it.

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern Garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

4. A tall, dark pergola can be quite sophisticated. Add in glass walls and pot lighting.

Bioclimatic Pergola homify Modern houses pergola,patio,renovation,landscaping,awning,outdoor furniture,retractable awning,retractable windows,LED Lighting,patio cover
homify

Bioclimatic Pergola

homify
homify
homify

5. This smaller pergola is still is elegant, especially in this grey.

Bioclimatic Pergola homify Modern houses pergola,patio,renovation,landscaping,awning,outdoor furniture,retractable awning,retractable windows,LED Lighting,patio cover,sunroom
homify

Bioclimatic Pergola

homify
homify
homify

6. This fun play area is perfect for young children, and looks so soft.

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Why not create a little island of your own in the middle of your water feature?

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur japan-garten-kultur Eclectic style garden
japan-garten-kultur

japan-garten-kultur
japan-garten-kultur
japan-garten-kultur

8. Greenhouses aren't just for raising plants, they are great sitting spots in colder weather.

Juliana Anthracite Grey Oasis 12x12 Greenhouse homify Modern Garden Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
homify

Juliana Anthracite Grey Oasis 12x12 Greenhouse

homify
homify
homify

9. This unique space combines several elements to great success, including the pergola, garden bed, water feature, and wooden walkway.

jardin sur l'eau, Coaching Paysage Coaching Paysage Tropical style garden
Coaching Paysage

Coaching Paysage
Coaching Paysage
Coaching Paysage

10. To brighten up the seating under any pergola, add overflowing flower pots and decorative pillows.

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Patios & Decks
Bender Arquitetura

Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura

11. Why not have a rotisserie outside? It's less work than barbecuing and leaves you free to socialize.

homify Modern terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. This hot tub set up has to be our favourite yet! It is built right into the deck, and there's so much seating for when you want to dry off.

Casa Cor RS 2014, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern terrace
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

To make a deck this elaborate you are going to need some professional help. 

13. These mirrored doors open up to invite the fresh air an sunshine right into the dining room.

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of dining room, are you ready to head in for a meal? Consider these 9 fantastic kitchen styles for families

