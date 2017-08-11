Living in just 1000 ft²

With the population explosion and the inability of cities to expand at a proportional rate, living spaces have been hit the worst. With cities like Tokyo only providing a few hundred square feet to live in, it is almost impossible to build your own dream home. Today we uncover the world of smart spaces by showing you how to your dream home in just a 1000 ft².
This wooden frame house was built in 2012 by our Cooperative of Construction Wood CCB and marketed as an individual home.
Disposition
Ground floor: Entrance hall / cupboard – A single garage (236 ft²), large living room-open kitchen (592 ft²) along with a pantry, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and separate WC. There is also a laundry buffer between the house and garage.
The main technical features of walls: Wood wool (160mm) in glued laminated spruce and a wood fiber (60mm) continuous outside (
coat). The roof has an insulation of wood casing (200mm), mineral wool and wood fiber (35mm) continuously outside.
There is glazed interior wood along with an aluminum exterior. It also includes electrically adjustable aluminum solar shading. The cladding for the exterior is a a 100% spruce laminated. It has a brushed larch finish and is factory treated.
The main heating for the floor is powered by a low consumption condesing gas boiler
This house is constructed on only one floor. A very modern styled bungalow it proves interesting for all those who want a barrier-free house. The large windows make the house feel more open and allow a lot of natural light inside. The dark gray flat roof is particularly elegant in combination with the color-matching window and door frames.Not to mention its protection from the rain and the sun
The garage here is a standout feature of the home. While it's form appears extremely simple in nature, when coupled with the broad pebbled road in front of it, a feeling of luxury is established. The entrance to the house appears hidden and is nicely tucked away in a niche.
The living room covers most of the interior space of the house. The play on colours along with the furniture give it a smart yet fresh look. All this allows for a very comfortable area for relaxation.There is a direct access area to the terrace and the garden behind. The entire home is the culmination of the new lifestyle we will be leading in the years to come.
