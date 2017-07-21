Your browser is out-of-date.

21 beautiful garden spaces to imitate

Private Business2 Private Business2
Wargrave Contemporary English Garden, Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern Garden
There are so many possibilities in the garden for people who adore any style. There are minimalist gardens, rustic gardens, and even green spaces for those who have a romantic flair. This tour through 21 gardens will inspire all of us. It may even turn you onto a style you never expected. And it certainly will give you new inspiration for your favourite summer hang-out. 

1. Sloping seating shelter

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

This curved wall gives the modern graveled yard a sophisticated appeal. 

2. A couch on the platform

Outdoor garden lounge Christine Wilkie Garden Design Modern Garden
Christine Wilkie Garden Design

Outdoor garden lounge

Christine Wilkie Garden Design
Christine Wilkie Garden Design
Christine Wilkie Garden Design

It makes sense to have furniture outside, but usual garden choice are so uncomfortable, Make your space truly relaxing with a couch. 

3. Shapely lawn

Circular lawns and traditional planting Unique Landscapes Country style garden traditional garden,country garden,lawn,circular lawn
Unique Landscapes

Circular lawns and traditional planting

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Don't settle for sharp corners in your lawn. Try a rounded shape, like these double circles.  

4. Asian inspiration

The moon gate with wooden art behind Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
Lush Garden Design

The moon gate with wooden art behind

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

If you need a style upgrade, try making a bold move with your focal piece, like this Asian-inspired gateway. 

5. Narrow gardening

Modern English Courtyard Garden Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern Garden
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Modern English Courtyard Garden

Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Narrow gardens are easily divided to create the illusion of more space. For children especially, this kind of garden is an adventure. 

6. Garden of steps

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden sleepers,raised beds
Yorkshire Gardens

Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Sloping backyards can be very frustrating to deal with. The best solution is to create steps like in this garden, which provides you with level beds and new walking space. 

7. White paint

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite eco deck,simple garden,artificial lawn
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

If your outdoor space feels cluttered or dull, white paint is a sure way to make it look modern and sharp. 

8. Used to the last milimetre

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern Garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Small spaces can still have details, like tiny connected beds, small shelves, and a seats built into the beds. 

9. Minimalist gardens

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design Modern Garden Concrete garden furniture,concrete flooring,floating bench,planting,garden design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench

Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design

You can get simple style in gardens with modern materials laid out in angular shapes. Keep the plants simple too. 

10. Big barbeques

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

If you barbecue regularly why not make the space as functional as possible? 

11. Classic garden

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Green shubbery immaculately shaped is the tell-tale sign of a classic garden. There's even little characters scattered throughout the greenery!

12. Decorate with slate

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Asian style garden
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

Decorative rocks are a great addition to any garden. Think outside the box with unusual stones, like slate. 

13. A garden living room

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern Garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Why not bring the traditional elements of the living room into the garden? It makes for a very unique space. 

14. Minimalist terrace

Terrace with furniture Gardenplan Design Modern Garden
Gardenplan Design

Terrace with furniture

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

Was that last minimalist garden just not simple enough for you? Than this one will fit the bill. A landscape architect can help you achieve this look. 

15. Natural stone

Rear Garden Barnes Walker Ltd Rustic style garden
Barnes Walker Ltd

Rear Garden

Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd
Barnes Walker Ltd

For that harmonious look, use natural and rough stones to create space in your garden. 

16. Designer furniture

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern Garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

If you love sitting outside invest in some specially made furniture. It can be made to fit your space and with weather-proofing features. 

17. Pergola and path

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

One way to spice up a simple stone pathway is to add a vertical element. In this case, the designers have gone with a simple rustic pergola. 

18. Tan ambiance

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

For such a creamy and bright colour, tan just doesn't get enough use in the garden. I mean, look at how golden and gorgeous this is!

19. Combine protection and design

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

A gabion (a metal mesh cage full of rocks controls soil erosion. They can also be put to use as decorative elements that add texture. 

20. Contrast

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern Garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

For a high-impact space pair the deep green of your lawn with a smooth white. 

21. Simple lighting

Swaffield Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern Garden
Concept Eight Architects

Swaffield Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

A little bit of light throughout the garden gives your summer evenings a romantic ambiance. 


Next, learn how to maintain your outdoor furniture

Must-Haves for the bathroom: 5 things that every comfort oasis needs!

Discover home inspiration!

