10 things you always forget to clean

Private Business2 Private Business2
Industrial Warehouse look., brush64 brush64 HouseholdHomewares
A clean home is the best basis for relaxation, peace and harmony. But, there are things we always seem to forget on our rounds. If your home needs a deep clean (and whose doesn't?) make sure that these ten places are on your list. Once it's done, your home will feel great. 

1. Microwave

Prachtige moderne boerderij keuken, Tieleman Keukens Tieleman Keukens Modern kitchen
Tieleman Keukens

Tieleman Keukens
Tieleman Keukens
Tieleman Keukens

Perhaps its not that we forget the microwave, but we turn a blind eye to it because we know it will be tough to clean. To make it easier, heat a bowl of water and a slice of lemon in there for a minute, it'll uncake some of the grime. 

2. Base and lid of toilet

Klassiek landhuis met hedendaagse invloeden, Taps&Baths Taps&Baths BathroomToilets
Taps&amp;Baths

Taps&Baths
Taps&amp;Baths
Taps&Baths

When we're cleaning a toilet, we want to get it over with as quickly as possible. In our rush through the bathroom we usually forget the base and the top of the lid, which collect dust and hair quickly. 

3. The tap

Modern kitchen sink tap with red splashback Affleck Property Services KitchenSinks & taps Metallic/Silver
Affleck Property Services

Modern kitchen sink tap with red splashback

Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

The sink gets all the attention, and we so often forget to wash the actual tap itself. But, its important to do so, after all, you only touch the handles. 

4. Trash can sides and handle

x-large pet food bin simplehuman HouseholdPet accessories
simplehuman

x-large pet food bin

simplehuman
simplehuman
simplehuman

Who knows why this area gets ignored? Fortunately, you don't have to open the trash to give the handle and sides a quick wipe down. 

5. The cat toys

Design Kratzmöbel, cat-on cat-on Living roomLighting Wood
cat-on

cat-on
cat-on
cat-on

No matter what kind of pet you have, allergens and hair get trapped in their toys. Plastic balls and mice can be rinsed easily, but for climbing posts you may need to break out the vacuum cleaner. 

6. Doorknobs

Cabinet knob Microbulles blue spherical Les Verreries de Bréhat HouseholdAccessories & decoration Glass Blue
Les Verreries de Bréhat

Cabinet knob Microbulles blue spherical

Les Verreries de Bréhat
Les Verreries de Bréhat
Les Verreries de Bréhat

There's actually no surface so important for limiting germs in your house as the doorknob, but it's still forgotten routinely. Don't skimp on the soap for these high-traffic surfaces. 

7. Anything with drawers

homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs MDF White cot,chest,nursery,baby bedroom,modern nursery,cot bed
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wardrobes and cupboards are usually the lowest thing on the priority list, but this means they go neglected more often than not. You'll be surprised how much dust is on them. 

8. Cleaning products

handmade Goat & horsehair brooms and brushes brush64 HouseholdHomewares
brush64

handmade Goat & horsehair brooms and brushes

brush64
brush64
brush64

It's a great irony that we often forget to clean the tools which clean everything else. The truth is, your home is only as clean as your mop head or broom handle. 

9. Bathroom walls

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Once you look at these walls you'll be astonished you don't clean them more often. Don't say I didn't warn you. Remember, some paints make wall cleaning easier than others, talk to a professional about it. 

10. The floor

Parquet Flooring After Sanding And Sealing Floor Sanding Co parquet floor,parquet blocks,parquet herringbone
Floor Sanding Co

Parquet Flooring After Sanding And Sealing

Floor Sanding Co
Floor Sanding Co
Floor Sanding Co

After you've cleaned up all of these unusual surfaces you'll need to give the floor a final mop up. 

Tired of cleaning up? Maybe what you actually need is a smaller home! Check out this lovely 1,100 square foot home

