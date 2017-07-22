10 things you always forget to clean

A clean home is the best basis for relaxation, peace and harmony. But, there are things we always seem to forget on our rounds. If your home needs a deep clean (and whose doesn't?) make sure that these ten places are on your list. Once it's done, your home will feel great.
Perhaps its not that we forget the microwave, but we turn a blind eye to it because we know it will be tough to clean. To make it easier, heat a bowl of water and a slice of lemon in there for a minute, it'll uncake some of the grime.
When we're cleaning a toilet, we want to get it over with as quickly as possible. In our rush through the bathroom we usually forget the base and the top of the lid, which collect dust and hair quickly.
The sink gets all the attention, and we so often forget to wash the actual tap itself. But, its important to do so, after all, you only touch the handles.
Who knows why this area gets ignored? Fortunately, you don't have to open the trash to give the handle and sides a quick wipe down.
No matter what kind of pet you have, allergens and hair get trapped in their toys. Plastic balls and mice can be rinsed easily, but for climbing posts you may need to break out the vacuum cleaner.
There's actually no surface so important for limiting germs in your house as the doorknob, but it's still forgotten routinely. Don't skimp on the soap for these high-traffic surfaces.
Wardrobes and cupboards are usually the lowest thing on the priority list, but this means they go neglected more often than not. You'll be surprised how much dust is on them.
It's a great irony that we often forget to clean the tools which clean everything else. The truth is, your home is only as clean as your mop head or broom handle.
Once you look at these walls you'll be astonished you don't clean them more often. Don't say I didn't warn you. Remember, some paints make wall cleaning easier than others, talk to a professional about it.
After you've cleaned up all of these unusual surfaces you'll need to give the floor a final mop up.
