Style for the bathroom: fast, simple, and inexpensive

Is your bathroom somehow boring, ugly, or uncomfortable? Then it is time to change it up. Relax, we don't mean you need to renovate. Sometimes the smallest changes can have just the impact your bathroom needs. These style interventions are small, but you'll be surprised at how effective they are.
Often, there is unused wall space in a bathroom, and that's the perfect place to add in some storage. Floating shelves are also very stylish.
It's likely that you bought different bathroom accessories at different times, making for a collage of colours, not all of which go together. Pick one or two matching colours from the lot-- or pick fresh colours, and go out and replace your accessories.
Baths are so much more enjoyable when you have everything you need at your fingertips. But, it also brings a sense of luxury to the space even when its not in use.
Fill up an empty spot in your bathroom with a functional and beautiful table. One great strategy is to put a potted plant on it-- this will bring life to the space.
If your towels are in need of replacement, buy high quality in one or two shades that reflect the style of your bathroom. A folded stack of towels is decor all by itself!
Most of us don't put enough accessories into a bathroom to really give it style. A great way to remedy this is to hang a few photos. They don't have to be large to give the space character.
If you don't have candles in your bathroom you are truly missing out. They give such a nice atmosphere, and even a nice smell.
