Rooms
Style for the bathroom: fast, simple, and inexpensive

Bathrooms, Clean Design Modern bathroom
Is your bathroom somehow boring, ugly, or uncomfortable? Then it is time to change it up. Relax, we don't mean you need to renovate. Sometimes the smallest changes can have just the impact your bathroom needs. These style interventions are small, but you'll be surprised at how effective they are. If you get stuck, you can always consult a bathroom designer. 

1. Floating shelves

Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design Modern bathroom Beige
Often, there is unused wall space in a bathroom, and that's the perfect place to add in some storage. Floating shelves are also very stylish. 

2. Colour coordinated accessories

Bath & Living
It's likely that you bought different bathroom accessories at different times, making for a collage of colours, not all of which go together. Pick one or two matching colours from the lot-- or pick fresh colours, and go out and replace your accessories. If you get stuck, you can always consult a bathroom designer.

3. Bath tray

Master Bath Clean Design Modern bathroom
Baths are so much more enjoyable when you have everything you need at your fingertips. But, it also brings a sense of luxury to the space even when its not in use. 

4. Chic side table

House Sar , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern bathroom
Fill up an empty spot in your bathroom with a functional and beautiful table. One great strategy is to put a potted plant on it-- this will bring life to the space. 

5. High quality towels

Organic Fairtrade Cotton Towels King of Cotton
If your towels are in need of replacement, buy high quality in one or two shades that reflect the style of your bathroom. A folded stack of towels is decor all by itself! 

6. Picture-frames

Sergey Artiomov Classic style bathroom
Most of us don't put enough accessories into a bathroom to really give it style. A great way to remedy this is to hang a few photos. They don't have to be large to give the space character. 

7. Candle ambiance

Radiators for small bathrooms, Feature Radiators Classic style bathroom
If you don't have candles in your bathroom you are truly missing out. They give such a nice atmosphere, and even a nice smell. 

For more bathroom decor advice, check out the must-haves we need in our bathroom!

