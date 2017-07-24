Your browser is out-of-date.

The top 11 furnishings for the living room

Casa Encinos (Remodelación), La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Modern living room
Of all the rooms in our home, we spend the most time in the living room. Plus, our guests spend the most time there too. Accordingly, it should be the primary focus of your decoration efforts. It needs to be comfortable, practical, and reflect the overall environment you want for your home. Here are the eleven furnishings that can help you meet this goal.

1. Fireplace

Interieurontwerp Beltrum, Mignon van de Bunt Interiordesign Mignon van de Bunt Interiordesign Living room
Mignon van de Bunt Interiordesign

This is the foundational element of a living room, and as such it stands for warmth and comfort. If your space is lacking one, you'll be impressed at the atmosphere it brings. 

2. Color for the wall

V177 PH3, DECO Designers DECO Designers Modern living room
DECO Designers

There's nothing wrong with white walls, but if you don't use even a little color or texture you're missing an opportunity to make it stand out. 

3. Dark wood

Bosques, UNUO Interiorismo UNUO Interiorismo Living room
UNUO Interiorismo

Who knows why dark wood once fell out of style for the living room. To the modern eye, it gives warmth, depth, and a sense of history to the space. 

4. Stone walls

Casa Paseo del Vergel, D.I. Pilar Román D.I. Pilar Román Living room
D.I. Pilar Román

Natural stone walls are being used creatively in every space of the home right now, and the living room is no exception. It's rustic and sophisticated. 

5. Plants

Casa Encinos (Remodelación), La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Modern living room
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

Don't neglect to add a little life to your living room!

6. Matching blinds

Casa Claudia, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room
Excelencia en Diseño

No one is particularly fond of blinds, but they protect from the sun best. The solution is to match them to the wall colour, so you hardly notice them!

7. Extra-large couch

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern living room
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

The most important furniture has to be large enough to accomodate the whole family, plus a handful of guests. 

8. Statement piece

Aşiyan Cephe, Decora Decora Modern living room
Decora

Make your living room stand out with one clearly focal piece, like this dramatic couch. 

9. Sliding doors

Remodelación departamento México D.F. .- Parque México, All Arquitectura All Arquitectura Living room
All Arquitectura

If you want to split a large living room, but still have the option to open it back up for large gatherings, a sliding door is a great option. 

10. Elegant chandeiliers

A856, UV Arquitectos UV Arquitectos Modern living room
UV Arquitectos

We usually think of chandeliers as living room lighting, but an ornate, elegant light for the living room is a good idea too. 

11. Personal touch

Paugui, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern living room
DIN Interiorismo

The most important element of the living room is the one that makes it clear which family hangs out here. Take these jerseys framed on the far wall, they're a sweet personal touch. 

