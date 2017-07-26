Your browser is out-of-date.

7 beautiful entry ways for your absolute dream home

Private Business2 Private Business2
FritsJurgens taatsdeuren, FritsJurgens BV FritsJurgens BV Industrial style windows & doors
The entrance area plays an important role in the construction and design of single-family dwellings, as it is the gateway to our home and the first thing visitors see. Accordingly, it should not only provide sanctuary and security, but also represent our personal style and that of our home. The following seven examples meet the challenge and fulfill all criteria with ease.

1. Modern and natural

homify Modern Windows and Doors
Here is an impressive entrance that combines modern design with rustic naturalness. Clear lines and neutral colors are complemented by natural materials such as wood and stone.

2. Rustic and welcoming

Diseño y Construcción de Casa Caracol en Paine por ALIWEN, ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago Wooden doors
ALIWEN arquitectura &amp; construcción sustentable – Santiago

This exterior is friendly and harmonious, no matter what time of day or night, with perfectly placed lighting. It's a little rough and rustic, which fits the rest of the home well. 

3. Purist

Puertas de exterior, Timberplan Timberplan Modern Windows and Doors
Timberplan

For those who like to be as minimalist as possible, this entrance area could be the perfect solution. It's straightforward and lacks any unnecessary frills. 

4. Airy

Puertas de exterior, Timberplan Timberplan Modern Windows and Doors
Timberplan

At a beautiful lake front property you don't need more than this: a lot of white, sparkling lime green and a large glass surface to reflect the wonderful surroundings. 

5. Mix of materials

주택 리모델링, 해밀건축사사무소 해밀건축사사무소 Minimal style window and door
해밀건축사사무소

Modern architecture is inspired by creative material combinations that give life and structure to neutral color palettes. Here concrete meets gray brick, warm wood, and dark steel. It's more than the sum of its parts. 

6. Industrial style

FritsJurgens taatsdeuren, FritsJurgens BV FritsJurgens BV Industrial style windows & doors
FritsJurgens BV

Industrial style is one of the most popular styles of our time. It is perfectly represented by this glass door with a metal frame. It's simple, open, and structured. 

7. Modern elegance

San Angel, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern Windows and Doors
2M Arquitectura

If you prefer a more opaque, but no less gorgeous entryway, this grey stone is for you. It offers protection from rain and snow, and feels very private. 

