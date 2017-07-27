Trust yourself to be different – with these patterns in the home

Neutral colors and simple surfaces can be pretty, of course, but if you really want your home to feel special, then you should consider going out on a limb with an interesting pattern. We have a tendency to doubt our ability to pick flashy patterns-- but don't fret. These great uses of pattern will show you what works and how to capture the look for yourself. If you get stuck, you can always bring in an interior designer.
This blue-white-black pattern brings a retro vibe to the kitchen.
This cheerful pattern is a great way to wake up in the morning.
Don't limit yourself to the surfaces, the furniture can be a great vessel for pattern.
Stripes are sometimes thought of as overwhelming, but if you keep it to one wall it works wonderfully.
The curtains in this living room have a detailed pattern, which is smart to keep to a small area.
Don't be afraid of colour! Even in a room that's all neutrals otherwise, this bright pink is perfect.
You can combine two or more colours with success. It helps if they are in neutral colours.
In modern spaces, sharp geometrical patterns are the norm, so wavy patterns will stand out.
The thin lines in this back splash is a fun twist on the norm of chunky stones.
We admit it, we're a little obsessed with retro kitchens. They are a great space to show off fun patterns.
Pair a delicate pattern with a unique mural for a very textured wall.
Have you ever seen a set of stairs that seems to flow like this one?
It's a great idea to have at leats one black and white rug. When you're ready to mix it up, it can go anywhere.
Even on a curved stairway, the vertical stripes look great.
For those truly mind-blowing and bright patterns, seat cushions are a perfect fit.
A bright stripe pattern is always welcome in an outdoor space, where it reminds one of summer.
There was already a focal point in this room-- the amazing ceiling. But, that doesn't mean there's no room for a patterned rug.
Floral patterns in particular make great art peices.
You can put simple patterns into natural material to kick them up a notch.
Want some kitchen-specific pattern ideas? Try one of these 11 thrilling back-splash ideas.