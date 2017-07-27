Your browser is out-of-date.

Trust yourself to be different – with these patterns in the home

Varanda Gourmet | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Patios & Decks
Neutral colors and simple surfaces can be pretty, of course, but if you really want your home to feel special, then you should consider going out on a limb with an interesting pattern. We have a tendency to doubt our ability to pick flashy patterns-- but don't fret. These great uses of pattern will show you what works and how to capture the look for yourself. If you get stuck, you can always bring in an interior designer

1. Retro tile

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY Kitchen
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

This blue-white-black pattern brings a retro vibe to the kitchen. 

2. Rainbow

Kids Bathroom Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bathroom
Viterbo Interior design

Kids Bathroom

This cheerful pattern is a great way to wake up in the morning. 

3. Patterned furniture

61 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Living room Furniture,Couch,Table,Window,Comfort,Chair,Wood,Window blind,Interior design,Shade
Sonata Design

61 Paintbrush Park

Don't limit yourself to the surfaces, the furniture can be a great vessel for pattern. 

4. Bathroom stripes

121 Hillcrest Drive, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern bathroom Mirror,Plumbing fixture,Property,Plant,Sink,Building,Bathroom,Interior design,Purple,Architecture
Sonata Design

121 Hillcrest Drive

Stripes are sometimes thought of as overwhelming, but if you keep it to one wall it works wonderfully. 

5. Small patterns

427 Canals, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern living room Furniture,Wood,Interior design,Couch,Shade,Comfort,Lamp,Living room,Window,Floor
Sonata Design

427 Canals

The curtains in this living room have a detailed pattern, which is smart to keep to a small area. 

6. Pink

Geometric pink Pixers Modern living room Pink wall mural,geometry,squares,pattern,wallpaper
Pixers

Geometric pink

Don't be afraid of colour! Even in a room that's all neutrals otherwise, this bright pink is perfect. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Mix 'em up

Casa AG, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

You can combine two or more colours with success. It helps if they are in neutral colours. 

8. Wavy

GUERRA RESIDENCE , VA STUDIO VA STUDIO Minimalist bedroom
VA STUDIO

In modern spaces, sharp geometrical patterns are the norm, so wavy patterns will stand out. 

9. Thin patterns

New Malden, Surrey Consultant Line Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
Consultant Line Architects Ltd

New Malden, Surrey

The thin lines in this back splash is a fun twist on the norm of chunky stones. 

10. Wall retro

Kitchen By Hedayat Ltd Kitchen
By Hedayat Ltd

Kitchen

We admit it, we're a little obsessed with retro kitchens. They are a great space to show off fun patterns. 

11. Mural

Silk road collection , Tres Tintas Barcelona Tres Tintas Barcelona Walls & flooringWallpaper
Tres Tintas Barcelona

Pair a delicate pattern with a unique mural for a very textured wall. 

12. Stairway

Stunning stripy stairs Warp & Weft (uk) Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Warp &amp; Weft (uk) Ltd

Stunning stripy stairs

Have you ever seen a set of stairs that seems to flow like this one? 

13. Black and white

WovenGround Pyramid hand made leather rug - white-black WovenGround Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
WovenGround

WovenGround Pyramid hand made leather rug – white-black

It's a great idea to have at leats one black and white rug. When you're ready to mix it up, it can go anywhere. 

14. Vertical stripes

Staircase Bisca Staircases Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Bisca Staircases

Staircase

Even on a curved stairway, the vertical stripes look great. 

16. Seat cushions

Varanda Gourmet | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Patios & Decks
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

For those truly mind-blowing and bright patterns, seat cushions are a perfect fit. 

17. Seasonal pattern

Klein, aber oho: Wohlfühlbalkon im Kleinformat, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Modern terrace
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

A bright stripe pattern is always welcome in an outdoor space, where it reminds one of summer. 

18. Keep adding

COLINAS DEL VALLE, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Living room
Estudio Tanguma

There was already a focal point in this room-- the amazing ceiling. But, that doesn't mean there's no room for a patterned rug. 

19. Pattern as artwork

Colourful Azalea Patterned Roller Blinds English Blinds Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored flowers,floral,blinds,roller blinds,patterned,window,living room,vintage
English Blinds

Colourful Azalea Patterned Roller Blinds

Floral patterns in particular make great art peices. 

20. Patterns in wood

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doors Doors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Modern Doors Ltd

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

You can put simple patterns into natural material to kick them up a notch. 

