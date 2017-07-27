Making minimalist spaces both stylish and comfortable

What do you think of minimalist spaces? We can't get enough of the clean lines and few, perfectly selected, furniture pieces. Some think that having less decor means you have to abandon the comfortable, cozy ambiance they love-- but its exactly the opposite! Let these beautiful rooms show you that minimalist style makes for bigger, brighter, and more comfortable homes.
Neutrals are the hallmark of minimalism, and these rich browns make for one cozy atmosphere.
There are only two pieces of furniture in this room, but each is comfortable, thickly padded, and bright.
What's the one thing people want for their bathroom, almost without exception? More space. Minimalism delivers that every time.
These round, soft, pure white seats are minimalist to a tee-- and ertainly very comfortable.
When you TV stand, shelvin, wall, and coffee table are all white, the emphasis is on your possessions, the things you love.
There's nothing more elegant than a tall glass shower.
If you feel like your minimalist space needs some life, a handful of potted plants will deliver it for you.
Appliances, from televisions to microwaves, integrate seamlessly with minimalist style.
Light pine is often used in minimalist spaces. It adds warmth to every corner, even in the kitchen.
When you have less in your space, what you do choose to have can be huge. Look at this amazing couch. There's room enough for the whole family.
Choose materials with differet textures to add more interest to the space.
This beautiful bed has absolutely no frills. But it looks lusciously comfortable.
Minimalist style relies on this shade like no other. And there's a reason, it makes spaces look clean, crisp, and relaxing.
All of the decor in this space provides a specific function.
Modern kitchen cupboards don't need handles, and without them, they look so clean.
The freshest ideas fit into minimalist spaces with ease.
To ground a minimalist space, make the base of furniture-- from table legs to chair legs, wood.
You can add an interesting carpet to a minimalist space, it works even on a white concrete floor.
The radically open floor plans make for flexible living, that matches the way you want to live.
Symmetrically arranged spaces can structure a room and make it feel more comfortable.
