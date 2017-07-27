Your browser is out-of-date.

Making minimalist spaces both stylish and comfortable

Private Business2 Private Business2
Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Kitchen
What do you think of minimalist spaces? We can't get enough of the clean lines and few, perfectly selected, furniture pieces. Some think that having less decor means you have to abandon the comfortable, cozy ambiance they love-- but its exactly the opposite! Let these beautiful rooms show you that minimalist style makes for bigger, brighter, and more comfortable homes.

1. Natural materials

Загородный дом "Natürliche", Artichok Design Artichok Design Minimalist bedroom Wood Beige
Artichok Design

Artichok Design
Artichok Design
Artichok Design

Neutrals are the hallmark of minimalism, and these rich browns make for one cozy atmosphere. 

2. Interesting furniture

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

There are only two pieces of furniture in this room, but each is comfortable, thickly padded, and bright. 

3. Comfortable bathroom

ik1-house, IGOR SIROTOV ARCHITECTS IGOR SIROTOV ARCHITECTS Minimalist style bathroom
IGOR SIROTOV ARCHITECTS

IGOR SIROTOV ARCHITECTS
IGOR SIROTOV ARCHITECTS
IGOR SIROTOV ARCHITECTS

What's the one thing people want for their bathroom, almost without exception? More space. Minimalism delivers that every time. 

4. Kitchen comfort

_c a s a |A S_, RO|a_ RO|a_ Kitchen
RO|a_

RO|a_
RO|a_
RO|a_

You can also get more space out of the kitchen with minimalism! 

5. Terrace seating

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Patios & Decks
Mobilificio Marchese

Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese

These round, soft, pure white seats are minimalist to a tee-- and ertainly very comfortable. 

6. Simple colour

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Living room
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

When you TV stand, shelvin, wall, and coffee table are all white, the emphasis is on your possessions, the things you love. 

7. Glass shower

Loft interior in rural complex, Edoardo Pennazio Edoardo Pennazio Minimalist style bathroom
Edoardo Pennazio

Edoardo Pennazio
Edoardo Pennazio
Edoardo Pennazio

There's nothing more elegant than a tall glass shower. 

8. Plants

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist house
Mobilificio Marchese

Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese
Mobilificio Marchese

If you feel like your minimalist space needs some life, a handful of potted plants will deliver it for you. 

9. Integrate technology

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Living room
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

Appliances, from televisions to microwaves, integrate seamlessly with minimalist style. 

10. Warm and modern

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Kitchen
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Light pine is often used in minimalist spaces. It adds warmth to every corner, even in the kitchen. 

11. Large furniture

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Living room
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

When you have less in your space, what you do choose to have can be huge. Look at this amazing couch. There's room enough for the whole family. 

12. Texture emphasis

01_appartamento a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist house
moovdesign

moovdesign
moovdesign
moovdesign

Choose materials with differet textures to add more interest to the space. 

13. Comfortable beds

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This beautiful bed has absolutely no frills. But it looks lusciously comfortable. 

14. White, white, and more white

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Living room
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

Minimalist style relies on this shade like no other. And there's a reason, it makes spaces look clean, crisp, and relaxing. 

15. Function

Scandinavian Minimalism, Студия Антона Сухарева "SUKHAREVDESIGN" Студия Антона Сухарева 'SUKHAREVDESIGN' Living room
Студия Антона Сухарева <q>SUKHAREVDESIGN</q>

Студия Антона Сухарева "SUKHAREVDESIGN"
Студия Антона Сухарева <q>SUKHAREVDESIGN</q>
Студия Антона Сухарева "SUKHAREVDESIGN"

All of the decor in this space provides a specific function. 

16. Clear kitchen

Leuchtender Diamant, kenchiku kenchiku Modern kitchen
kenchiku

kenchiku
kenchiku
kenchiku

Modern kitchen cupboards don't need handles, and without them, they look so clean. 

17. Innovative technologies

Lowerable power outlet strip in the kitchen island homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

Lowerable power outlet strip in the kitchen island

homify
homify
homify

The freshest ideas fit into minimalist spaces with ease. 

18. Wooden focus

homify Kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

To ground a minimalist space, make the base of furniture-- from table legs to chair legs, wood. 

19. Carpet

House in Yoro, AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE Living room
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE

AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE
AIRHOUSE DESIGN OFFICE

You can add an interesting carpet to a minimalist space, it works even on a white concrete floor. 

20. Open living

Appartement Amsterdam, Bobarchitectuur Bobarchitectuur Living room
Bobarchitectuur

Bobarchitectuur
Bobarchitectuur
Bobarchitectuur

The radically open floor plans make for flexible living, that matches the way you want to live. 

21. Symmetry

appartement B, atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa Minimalist style bathroom
atelier d&#39;architecture Yvann Pluskwa

appartement B

atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa
atelier d&#39;architecture Yvann Pluskwa
atelier d'architecture Yvann Pluskwa

Symmetrically arranged spaces can structure a room and make it feel more comfortable. 

Here's the top 11 furnishings for the living room-- most of which can be delightfully minimalist. 

