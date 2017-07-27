14 fantastic wardrobe ideas for your bedroom

What would a bedroom be without a wardrobe? At least for those without a dressing room, a wardrobe is absolutely essential right? Well, if you have to have it, you should make it spectacular. That's all the reason we need to introduce you to some amazing wardrobe ideas from our experts.
Built-in wardrobes offer more space, more style, and some unique layouts.
Minimalists will love how easy it is to fit storage in a small room with this wardrobe. Plus, the bed feels so cozy.
If normal wood furniture is too plan for your style, kick it up a notch with these funky furniture pieces.
If you're someone who has to have your capsule wardrobe organized perfectly, these wide open shelves are a dream.
You don't need to build a big closet to have a walk-in dressing room-- just section off a part of the room instead.
French country-chic inspired wardrobes are just dreamy. Lamella doors complete the look.
Ever thought of putting the wardrobe in the center of the room? This way it creates a separate space apart from the sleeping area.
Your built in wardrobe can be put on the wall with the door, so your bed can have the opposite wall.
Having a custom fit wardrobe for your room can allow you to take advantage of the whole space, even the corner.
Even oddly shaped walls or spots under the stairs can be accomodated for with a custom wardrobe.
You could always do two walls!
A wardrobe does't need fancy colour, materials, or even handles. This minimalist beauty is still perfect.
Of course, minimalism isn't for everyone either. When you have a fancy detailed style, you can get an amazing wardrobe to match.
If you have an empty little spot in your room, it can be the perfect place to throw in a wardrobe.
Looking for other ways to add something special to the bedroom? Trust yourself to be different with these unique patterns.