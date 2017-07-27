Your browser is out-of-date.

14 fantastic wardrobe ideas for your bedroom

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration
What would a bedroom be without a wardrobe? At least for those without a dressing room, a wardrobe is absolutely essential right? Well, if you have to have it, you should make it spectacular. That's all the reason we need to introduce you to some amazing wardrobe ideas from our experts. 

1. Build it in

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Built-in wardrobes offer more space, more style, and some unique layouts. 

2. Around the bed

Интерьер DG, INT2architecture INT2architecture Nursery/kid’s room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Minimalists will love how easy it is to fit storage in a small room with this wardrobe. Plus, the bed feels so cozy. 

3. Different wood

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

If normal wood furniture is too plan for your style, kick it up a notch with these funky furniture pieces. 

4. Open and organized

Yatak Odası, PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE Minimalist bedroom MDF White
PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE

PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE
PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE
PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE

If you're someone who has to have your capsule wardrobe organized perfectly, these wide open shelves are a dream. 

5. Door-less walk-in

İç mekan tasarım ve Görselleştirme, fatih beserek fatih beserek Modern style bedroom
fatih beserek

fatih beserek
fatih beserek
fatih beserek

You don't need to build a big closet to have a walk-in dressing room-- just section off a part of the room instead. 

6. Romantic

Cabina armadio..., LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Mediterranean style bedroom
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

French country-chic inspired wardrobes are just dreamy. Lamella doors complete the look. 

7. Room divider

home LM, Lemayr Thomas Lemayr Thomas Minimalist bedroom
Lemayr Thomas

Lemayr Thomas
Lemayr Thomas
Lemayr Thomas

Ever thought of putting the wardrobe in the center of the room? This way it creates a separate space apart from the sleeping area. 

8. Around the door

homify Modern dressing room Wood-Plastic Composite White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your built in wardrobe can be put on the wall with the door, so your bed can have the opposite wall. 

9. Corner closet

Vestidor, fabrè fabrè Minimalist dressing room
fabrè

fabrè
fabrè
fabrè

Having a custom fit wardrobe for your room can allow you to take advantage of the whole space, even the corner. 

10. Below the slope

Çatı katı alanınızı genişletin, CABINET CABINET Study/office Glass
CABINET

CABINET
CABINET
CABINET

Even oddly shaped walls or spots under the stairs can be accomodated for with a custom wardrobe. 

11. Extra large

Yatak Odası Uygulamalarımız, Akdeniz Dekorasyon Akdeniz Dekorasyon Modern style bedroom
Akdeniz Dekorasyon

Akdeniz Dekorasyon
Akdeniz Dekorasyon
Akdeniz Dekorasyon

You could always do two walls! 

12. Minimalism

BALDUINA#2, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

A wardrobe does't need fancy colour, materials, or even handles. This minimalist beauty is still perfect. 

13. Lush baroque style

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Of course, minimalism isn't for everyone either. When you have a fancy detailed style, you can get an amazing wardrobe to match. 

14. Niche filler

Azure Villaları 3 Odalı İkiz Dubleksler, Estateinwest Estateinwest Modern style bedroom
Estateinwest

Estateinwest
Estateinwest
Estateinwest

If you have an empty little spot in your room, it can be the perfect place to throw in a wardrobe. 

Looking for other ways to add something special to the bedroom? Trust yourself to be different with these unique patterns

Making minimalist spaces both stylish and comfortable

